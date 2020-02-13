Cops smash Belle West burglary gang

Latest update February 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
– ‘mastermind’ allegedly hired ‘junkies’ to break into homes
Police have reportedly smashed a Belle West, Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara burglary gang, which allegedly included addicts who provided stolen items to their ‘boss’ in exchange for drugs.
The alleged mastermind, his girlfriend, and a man on the run from a break and enter charge, were among those arrested when police carried out an early morning raid yesterday at the prime suspect’s home.
Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Simon Mc Bean, confirmed that ranks recovered television sets, gas cylinders and other items from the 38-year-old suspect’s home. He said that some burglary victims have already identified items that were stolen from their homes.
Police also found a few grammes of cocaine and marijuana at the alleged mastermind’s property, where the burglary suspect was also held.
Reports indicate that the gang has been in operation for over a year.
Kaieteur News had previously reported that there appeared to be a high incidence of burglaries and petty crimes in sections of Belle West.
Feb 13, 2020Windsor Forest CC A defeated All Youths B by six wickets when the West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) Beacon Café 50 overs competition continued on Sunday last. In a game which was reduced to...
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
Feb 13, 2020
A teacher who for decades occupied the classroom will always have fond memories of select students. To me, Gary Best is... more
E-mails are the in-thing these days. The only mails I get in my letter box, which is nailed onto my gate, are bills –... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When is a failed policy recognised as a failure and is abandoned for a new approach? That was the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]