Cops smash Belle West burglary gang

– ‘mastermind’ allegedly hired ‘junkies’ to break into homes

Police have reportedly smashed a Belle West, Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara burglary gang, which allegedly included addicts who provided stolen items to their ‘boss’ in exchange for drugs.

The alleged mastermind, his girlfriend, and a man on the run from a break and enter charge, were among those arrested when police carried out an early morning raid yesterday at the prime suspect’s home.

Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Simon Mc Bean, confirmed that ranks recovered television sets, gas cylinders and other items from the 38-year-old suspect’s home. He said that some burglary victims have already identified items that were stolen from their homes.

Police also found a few grammes of cocaine and marijuana at the alleged mastermind’s property, where the burglary suspect was also held.

Reports indicate that the gang has been in operation for over a year.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that there appeared to be a high incidence of burglaries and petty crimes in sections of Belle West.