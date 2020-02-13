Child Welfare Officer’s face slashed during attempted robbery

Forty-one year-old Robeena Zaman will forever carry a mark on her face, reminding her of a terrifying experience in which she was attacked by a knife-wielding bandit.

The woman, a Child Care Protection Officer, explained to Kaieteur News that she was making her way to work on Tuesday morning when the incident occurred.

Visibly shaken, Zaman related that she woke up for work in high spirits, ready to attack the day ahead. She was out the door at 7:20 and walking out of her street in Albouystown to access transportation. But her plans went awry.

“I was just walking out to get a taxi to head to work, and I passed Barr Street and saw this guy sitting at the head of the street combing his hair, and he was playing loud music from a speaker… I didn’t pay heed to him; I just proceeded. But like seconds later, I felt a tug on my bag and turned around and it was him.”

Zaman stated that she firmly held onto her bag and refused to let go, but this angered the man, who then pulled out a knife.

“He held on to the bag and my instinct was not to let go, but to hold on to the bag, but it happened so fast and he kept pulling it, and when he see I wasn’t gonna let go, he whip out this Rambo knife from his waist and made a motion to stab me.”

The injured woman explained that because of her hijab, the stabbing attempt was initially unsuccessful, but this did not stop the bandit from eventually slashing her across her face.

“The knife stick in the hijab when he go to stab me, and he pull it out and started slashing me across my face, and I raised my hand to bar him and got two cuts.”

Bleeding profusely from her face, the woman still remained firm and refused to let go of the bag, and this deterred the suspect who abandoned his quest and fled.

According to Zaman, persons were in close proximity and witnessed what had transpired but refused to intervene. However, a passing couple saw her bleeding and rushed her to the hospital, where she received 26 stitches.

“This was the first time I was ever attacked, and this will stay with me forever. I have this scar now to remind me every day.”

Caption: Robeena Zaman was viciously slashed to the face by her attacker