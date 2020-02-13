Action on in Forbes Burnham Foundation AL Sport & Tour Promotions Windball Cricket

Latest update February 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
Results in the Forbes Burnham Foundation – AL Sport & Tour Promotions “Hit It For 50” Schools Windball Cricket played at the National Gymnasium organised by Sports Officer A Munroe show several teams recording victories in matches played recently.
In the Girls department –
Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary scored 48-0, Trica Singh 24. Soesdyke Secondary replied with 47-0, Keanna Boodram 19 when their overs expired.
Debutant The New Central High made 55-0, Tyumba Hunte 28. Queenstown Secondary 61-1, Keshia Rawlins 26.
Camille Academy scored 75-0; East Ruimveldt Secondary fell short at 50-0.
Among the Boys – The Business School 89-2, Jeffrey Blair hit 51; Saint Joseph High fell short at 82-1, Lorenzo Ragunandy 30.
Defending Champs Mae’s Secondary rattled up 97-1, Richesh Singh 52, Ajay Persaud 39; The New Central High School were held at 49-2, Deonarine Tiwari made 29.
Charlestown Government Secondary scored 57-1, Myhiain Khan 19; Vreed-en-Hoop Secondary were held at 45-5, John Rajkumar 23.
Camille Academy made a winning 93-1, Kishon Chiraunjie 45, Andrew Lim 37; Soesdyke Secondary 75-2, Elisha Patterson 39.
Richard Ishmael Secondary hit 52-0, Dillon Ramroop 28; Region # 1 struggled to 46-4, Brandon Savory 15, Devon Boyer 21.
East Ruimveldt Secondary made 46-3, Khy Alkinson 12, Deshan Dummett 12, Goed Fortuin Secondary replied with 49-0, Melvern Kingston 26.
Play continues today form 10:30am.
