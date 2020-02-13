15 years for man who chopped neighbour to death

A Williamsburg, Corentyne man has been jailed for 15 years for killing his neighbour.

Vejai Rickbarran, 31, admitted to killing Muhamed Assad Abdul , on October 29, 2017 in the aforementioned village.

Rickbarran appeared before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall in the Berbice High Court last week and pleaded not guilty to murder, but guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

Rickbarran was represented by Chandra Sohan, while Seeta Bissondyal appeared for the state.

The court heard that the two men knew each other and lived in close proximity.

It was related that Rickbarran, without provocation or any reason, went over to his neighbour’s yard and broadsided the man’s wife.

The woman called on her husband who went to investigate what was happening. During that time, Rickbarran took the cutlass and dealt Abdul a number of chops about his body.

Abdul was hospitalised and subsequently died.

Defence attorney Sohan made a stirring plea in mitigation. He told the court that his client has a history of mental problems. He said that during the PI his client admitted to the crime, but said that he did not know what he did.

He said that his client’s actions could be a case of insanity, since he was receiving psychiatric treatment. Sohan also mentioned that his client was involved in a serious accident on a motorbike back in 2005, where the rider died, he was the pillion rider. He also mentioned that Rickbarran did not waste the court’s time.

In passing the sentence, Justice Morris-Ramlall stated that she would begin from 30 years. She deducted 10 years for his mental state and related issues, 2 years for mitigating circumstances and another 3 years for time spent.