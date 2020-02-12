Latest update February 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

Yamaha Caribs Rugby Club to hold AGM on February 25

The Yamaha Caribs Rugby Football Club will hold their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday February 25th at the GNIC Club House on Woolford Avenue starting at 18:00hrs.
In accordance with their constitution (Article 8.2) the AGM must be held no later than February 28th in each year for the approval of the audited or unaudited financial statement of the previous year, approval of the Executive Committee’s report and other items on the agenda on which the necessary voting will take place. There will also be the elections of office bearers.
All financial members are eligible to vote.
The current President is Robin Roberts. Members are asked to take note and to get themselves in order and attend the upcoming AGM.

New 2019