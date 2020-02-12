Thief dies from beating after botched robbery at Soesdyke shop

Latest update February 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 22-year-old thief succumbed yesterday from a brutal beating, which he received on Monday during a botched robbery at a shop at Silver Hill, Soesdyke/Linden.
Police identified the dead man as Daniel Jermaine Forde, 22, an ex-soldier from 759 ‘B’ Field Sophia.
According to reports, a 36-year-old woman was in her shop around 19:30 hrs when Forde, who was armed with a cutlass, approached and demanded that the shopkeeper hand over her money.
The woman raised an alarm and Forde began to chop at the shop’s grillwork to gain access. He also damaged a flat-screen television.
Residents responded to the woman’s screams and managed to disarm Forde.
They then inflicted a brutal beating on the hapless thief.
The injured man was escorted to the Highway Patrol Base before being taken to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital. He succumbed around 01:40 hrs yesterday.
His body is at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem.
Feb 12, 2020The Yamaha Caribs Rugby Football Club will hold their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday February 25th at the GNIC Club House on Woolford Avenue starting at 18:00hrs. In accordance with their...
Feb 12, 2020
Feb 12, 2020
Feb 12, 2020
Feb 12, 2020
Feb 12, 2020
I believe the two presidents that were good at humorous repartee were Burnham and Jagdeo. Burnham’s ability in this regard... more
These days if you are involved in a fatal accident and you are arrested by the police, you should expect a long stay at... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When is a failed policy recognised as a failure and is abandoned for a new approach? That was the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]