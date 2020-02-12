Thief dies from beating after botched robbery at Soesdyke shop

A 22-year-old thief succumbed yesterday from a brutal beating, which he received on Monday during a botched robbery at a shop at Silver Hill, Soesdyke/Linden.

Police identified the dead man as Daniel Jermaine Forde, 22, an ex-soldier from 759 ‘B’ Field Sophia.

According to reports, a 36-year-old woman was in her shop around 19:30 hrs when Forde, who was armed with a cutlass, approached and demanded that the shopkeeper hand over her money.

The woman raised an alarm and Forde began to chop at the shop’s grillwork to gain access. He also damaged a flat-screen television.

Residents responded to the woman’s screams and managed to disarm Forde.

They then inflicted a brutal beating on the hapless thief.

The injured man was escorted to the Highway Patrol Base before being taken to the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital. He succumbed around 01:40 hrs yesterday.

His body is at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem.