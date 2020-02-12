Tender Board Services procured for designs, supervision of Bamia/ Amelia’s Ward Primary School

Latest update February 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened ¬¬¬¬¬15 bids for four major governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance office on Main and Urquhart Streets.
One notable project included the bid openings for the design and supervision of the construction of the Bamia/Amelia’s Ward Primary School (Grade B), in Upper Demerara/ Berbice, Region Ten.
The small community of Bamia, on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, some half-a-mile from Amelia’s Ward, will soon boast a spanking new primary school.
Construction was slated to commence in the latter part of 2017; however, procurement for the design of the school has only recently begun.
Nonetheless, this development will bring an end to the decades of inconvenience suffered by both teachers and pupils of the Bamia Primary and Nursery Schools.
According to the Regional Executive Officer (REO) at the time, Ms. Marcia Paddy, the new facility will alleviate the overcrowding that obtains at Amelia’s Ward Primary School.
When completed, the two schools will be situated in the same compound at Phase 3 Amelia’s Ward, which will allow for the enrollment of children residing in Phases 2 and 3.
According to the engineer’s estimate, the cost of construction is pegged at $313.9M.
Below are the companies and their bids.

 

Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Region 10
Design and supervision of the construction of the Bamia/Amelia’s Ward Primary School (Grade B), in Upper Demerara/Berbice, Region Ten:

 

Ministry of Legal Affairs
Procurement of civil works

 

Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)
Supply of stationery, ink and janitor supplies

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Health (MoPH)
Printing of Essential Medicine Policy of Guyana, medicine formalay

