RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams and Guyana Beverage Co. launch Mash Children’s Parade

The cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS on the 23rd of February would take their highly successful Say No/ Say Yes Campaign to a higher level when they host a 500 person children Mash Parade as part of Guyana’s 50th anniversary as a Republic.

The teams, Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Under 15, Bakewell Under 17 and Second Division, Metro Females, Poonai Pharmacy Under 13, Namilco Thunderbolt Flour Under 21 and Frist Division on Friday last joined hands with the Guyana Beverage Company to host the Parade.

Club Secretary/ CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the Parade would include seven schools – Rose Hall Town Primary, Belvedere Primary, Cropper Primary, Tain Primary, Port Mourant Primary, Rose Hall Town Nursery and the Lower Corentyne Secondary School. Fifty students from each school would participate in the parade along with the RHTYSC members, parents and well wishers of Guyana’s leading youth and sports Organisation.

The objective of the parade apart from celebrating the 50th anniversary celebration are to promote social cohesion among residents, to promote the Say No message to drugs, crime, suicide, alcohol, tobacco, to promote the Say Yes message to education, life, religion, culture, sports and to encourage children to respect authority.

Asst RHTYSC Secretary and CEO, Simon Naidu, who would serve as the Parade Director, stated that the event would start at Belvedere and the proceed to the end of Rose Hall Town before turning back to the compound of the township’s Primary School for a Funday. The Guyana Police Force is expected to provide security, while the parade would be accompanied by a music set and Steelband along the route. Each school received a financial grant from the organisers and sponsors to assist them to prepare for the parade. The cricket teams would be part of the parade and would display their silver ware and promote the different message via banners and placards.

A three-man judge’s panel would select the best school on parade based on size of participation, promotion of messages, choreography and uniformity. Naidu stated the club’s cricketers would use the opportunity to encourage the students in the parade to stay in school and complete their educational background. The club and its cricketers also expressed gratitude to the Management of the Guyana Beverage Company for their continued investment into the club’s activities. Special mention was made of CEO Samuel Arjoon, Marketing Manager Raymond Govindha and Berbice Manager Albert Budhoo for their cooperation in making the parade a reality.