RHTYSC, MS and DDL relationship enters 17th year – Company pumps $240,000 into Pepsi Under – 19 and Intermediate teams

Guyana’s leading youth and sports Organisation, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS and popular international soft drinks brand, Pepsi on Friday last renewed their long cricket relationship at the Demerara Distillers Ltd Head Office located at Diamond, East Bank Demerara. The soft drinks giant has been sponsoring the RHTYSC Under-19 and Intermediate teams since 2004. The sponsorship was renewed at the cost of $240,000 for 2020.

RHTYSC, MS Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster hailed Pepsi and DDL as one of the main reason why the club has been hailed as Guyana’s best and for the reputation of producing positive results on the cricket field. The Pepsi Under-19 team in 2019 won the BCB Under-19 20/20 title, was runner up of the 50 overs tournament while the Pepsi Intermediate team won the BCB/ Shimron Hetmyer 50 overs tournament.

Pepsi came on board as the official sponsor after the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company withdraw in 2004. Under the sponsorship, the Under-19 team has won six titles including the first two editions of the BCB/New York Business Group 50 overs tournament, while the Intermediate team has won both tournaments organised by the BCB. Foster noted that the success of the Pepsi team has been the result of sheer hard work, dedication and the financial support of the Demerara Distillers Ltd and Pepsi. The support from Pepsi has enabled the teams to fully concentrate on playing the game on the field, without worrying about the costs attached. Over the years, the team produced national junior players like Dominic Rikhi, Shailendra Shameer, Arif Chan, Loyden Lewis, Shawn Pereira, Akshay Homraj, Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandia, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Matthew Pottaya, Assad Fudadin, Abdel Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Shemaine Campbelle, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabika Gajnabi and Murphy La Rose among others.

Campbelle, Crandon, Anderson, Gajnabi and Grimmond Assad Fudadin all went on the play for the West Indies at different levels.

Over the last sixteen years, the Pepsi teams have also hosted hundreds of personal developmental programmes with the main objective of making a positive difference in the lives of youths, elderly and less fortunate. The programmes were hosted under the sub-headings of educational, culture, charity, religions, awards, community among others.

National junior cricketer Jonathan Rampersaud and Berbice player Chanderpaul Govindhan would serve as vice-captain respectively. The 2020 Intermediate team would be led by Junior Sinclair. Foster expressed gratitude to DDL and Pepsi for their continued investment into the RHTYSC. He committed the teams to uphold the high standard they have set themselves in the future and to be perfect ambassadors of the Pepsi brand.

DDL Marketing Executive Larry Wills congratulated the RHTYSC for been an outstanding representative of the Pepsi brand. DDL, he stated was proud to be associated with the RHT teams as they have represented the Pepsi brand well on and off the cricket field.