Raj Nannan doing well in T&T’s cricket, Foo (54 & 3-25) impresses

Latest update February 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Georgetown Cricket Club’s (GCC) Left-arm spinner Raj Nannan, who also plays in Canada’s domestic cricket, continues to impress in Trinidad’s local
season.
In his latest two-day game in Premiership 2 League, the 26-year-old fired his team BFL to an Innings and 31 runs victory in just one day with Nannan taking two six-wickets hauls and made 36 with much improved batting, while Guyana Super50 batsman Jonathon Foo made 54.
Sancho St Juilien were bowled out for 70 as Nannan befuddled the batsmen with 6-28. He got support from Keon Isaac who took 2-28.
When BFL batted, Berbice youth batsman Ranga Lachana top scored with 83, Foo made 54 and Nannan got 36 as BFL reached 228.
Sancho St Juilien did a bit better in the second innings; making 117 with Nannan again being the destroyer capturing 6-53 from 17 overs, while Foo, bowling off-spin had 3-25 from nine overs. (Sean Devers)
Feb 12, 2020The Yamaha Caribs Rugby Football Club will hold their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday February 25th at the GNIC Club House on Woolford Avenue starting at 18:00hrs. In accordance with their...
Feb 12, 2020
Feb 12, 2020
Feb 12, 2020
Feb 12, 2020
Feb 12, 2020
I believe the two presidents that were good at humorous repartee were Burnham and Jagdeo. Burnham’s ability in this regard... more
These days if you are involved in a fatal accident and you are arrested by the police, you should expect a long stay at... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When is a failed policy recognised as a failure and is abandoned for a new approach? That was the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]