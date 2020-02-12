Raj Nannan doing well in T&T’s cricket, Foo (54 & 3-25) impresses

Georgetown Cricket Club’s (GCC) Left-arm spinner Raj Nannan, who also plays in Canada’s domestic cricket, continues to impress in Trinidad’s local

season.

In his latest two-day game in Premiership 2 League, the 26-year-old fired his team BFL to an Innings and 31 runs victory in just one day with Nannan taking two six-wickets hauls and made 36 with much improved batting, while Guyana Super50 batsman Jonathon Foo made 54.

Sancho St Juilien were bowled out for 70 as Nannan befuddled the batsmen with 6-28. He got support from Keon Isaac who took 2-28.

When BFL batted, Berbice youth batsman Ranga Lachana top scored with 83, Foo made 54 and Nannan got 36 as BFL reached 228.

Sancho St Juilien did a bit better in the second innings; making 117 with Nannan again being the destroyer capturing 6-53 from 17 overs, while Foo, bowling off-spin had 3-25 from nine overs. (Sean Devers)