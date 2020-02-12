Latest update February 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Portugal prosecutor orders seizure of accounts owned by Angolan Ex-President’s daughter

Feb 12, 2020 News 0

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal’s public prosecutor said on Tuesday it had ordered the seizure of Portuguese bank accounts belonging to Isabel dos Santos, who is a suspect in a fraud investigation in Angola.

Isabel Dos Santos, daughter of Angola’s former President and Africa’s richest woman, sits for a portrait during a Reuters interview in London, Britain

Dos Santos, the daughter of former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, was not immediately available for comment. She has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the past weeks.
“The public prosecutor’s office requested the seizure of bank accounts (belonging to Isabel dos Santos) as part of a request for international judicial cooperation by the Angolan authorities,” a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office said.
Portugal’s central bank declined to comment.
Last month, Angola named dos Santos a formal suspect over allegations of mismanagement and misappropriation of funds during her time as chairwoman of state oil company Sonangol.
Dos Santos has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
Angolan authorities froze her assets in the African country in December.
A banking source familiar with the case told Reuters that accounts held by dos Santos were seized at Millennium bcp , Portugal’s largest listed bank.
Millennium bcp declined to comment on Tuesday.
Another banking source said accounts were seized at small Portuguese bank EuroBic, in which the businesswoman until recently held a 42.5% stake. Spanish bank Abanca said on Monday it had agreed to buy 95% of EuroBic shares.
Eurobic declined to comment.
Dos Santos also sold her controlling stake in Portuguese engineering firm Efacec last month.

More in this category

Sports

Yamaha Caribs Rugby Club to hold AGM on February 25

Yamaha Caribs Rugby Club to hold AGM on February 25

Feb 12, 2020

The Yamaha Caribs Rugby Football Club will hold their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday February 25th at the GNIC Club House on Woolford Avenue starting at 18:00hrs. In accordance with their...
Read More
Santos FC recognises efforts of players, officials and sponsors at Awards Ceremony

Santos FC recognises efforts of players,...

Feb 12, 2020

RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams and Guyana Beverage Co. launch Mash Children’s Parade

RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams and Guyana Beverage Co....

Feb 12, 2020

Raj Nannan doing well in T&T’s cricket, Foo (54 & 3-25) impresses

Raj Nannan doing well in T&T’s cricket,...

Feb 12, 2020

RHTYSC, MS and DDL relationship enters 17th year – Company pumps $240,000 into Pepsi Under – 19 and Intermediate teams

RHTYSC, MS and DDL relationship enters 17th year...

Feb 12, 2020

Mohamed reelected head of GMR&SC – Free entry for fans at Sunday’s meet

Mohamed reelected head of GMR&SC –...

Feb 12, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • JUSTICE FOR ALL

    These days if you are involved in a fatal accident and you are arrested by the police, you should expect a long stay at... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019