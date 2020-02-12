Police set up citizens’ WhatsApp account to report road lawlessness (+592-620-6713)

“If you see it, snap it and send it” straight to the WhatsApp Group created by the Guyana Police Force Traffic Department where citizens who witness road madness and captures it on camera, can post it so that swift justice can occur.

Citizens had raised several concerns with the Traffic Chief as these relate to a safe space where persons can lodge complaints without fear of being berated by drivers and other lawless road users who believe that they are above the law.

Given the popularity of social media, a WhatsApp group was suggested.

This initiative was hinted at by Traffic Chief Linden Isles last year and now has come to fruition.

Last year, the traffic madness came in waves.

From speeding to driving under the influence of alcohol, road recklessness continues to be an issue of concern in Guyana.

From 2019 statistics obtained from the Police Traffic Department, there were 105 road accidents, resulting in 126 persons being killed. This year, the death toll stands at 10. It was a wild period.

In fact, the road madness had escalated to the level where drivers completely disregarded the safety of passengers in order to engage in childish and irresponsible antics just for fun.

For instance, there was the minibus conductor who was filmed hanging out of a speeding vehicle, dancing to a popular song with the side door open.

Even more shocking, the passengers in the vehicle seemed to condone the behaviour and cheered him on.

The bus driver joined in on the fun; the driver, took his foot off the controls, opened the door of the moving bus and dangled it outside as he continued to barrel down the road.

That was just one shocking incident that sparked outrage with many questioning the sanity of both the driver and passengers who condoned the reckless behaviour.

Both the driver and conductor were subsequently found and charged.

The Traffic Department is looking to secure more prosecutions like that with the implementation of the WhatsApp group.

Persons can add the number +592 620-6713 and feel free to send pictures, videos and information pertaining to traffic issues emanating from the ten regions so that police can act and those who disregard the traffic laws, be prosecuted.