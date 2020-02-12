Latest update February 12th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Only foodstuff, alcohol drinks, fuel for Exxon, contractors will be taxed

Feb 12, 2020 News 0

– GRA reminds

ExxonMobil and its affiliated contractors and sub-contractors have been granted almost everything duty and tax-free.

Exxon and its contractors will have to pay taxes on liquor, foodstuff and fuel but have concessions on almost everything else.

In fact, only foodstuff, alcoholic beverages and fuel will be subjected to taxes, regardless whether the supplier is local or overseas.
The clarification was made by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) this week in response to what it says are certain statements and articles in the press related to local and overseas suppliers to Exxon.
The authority pointed out that according to Article 21.1 of the Purchase Agreement between the Government of Guyana and Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited- Esso and its sub-contractors engaged in petroleum operations shall be permitted to import, free of duty, Value Added Tax (VAT) or all or any other duties, taxes, levies or imports.
This will hold for all equipment and supplies required for Petroleum Operations including but not limited to drill ships, platforms, vessels, geophysical tools, communications equipment, explosives, radioactive sources, vehicles, oilfield supplies, lubricants, consumable items, other than foodstuffs or alcoholic beverages or fuel.
GRA explained that suppliers of items to Exxon as listed on which taxes were levied and paid upon import, are advised that a credit shall be given for the said taxes, once proven to the satisfaction of the Commissioner General that such items were indeed sold to Exxon, and taxes were paid upon import.
“Note should be taken that foodstuffs, alcoholic beverages and fuel are subject to the appropriate tax, and will be so taxed regardless of whether the supplier is local or otherwise,” GRA said.
Locals have been demanding that they be offered incentives too for their activities in the oil and gas sector.
Production in offshore Guyana commenced last December in one has been described as one of the biggest finds in the world.

 

More in this category

Sports

Yamaha Caribs Rugby Club to hold AGM on February 25

Yamaha Caribs Rugby Club to hold AGM on February 25

Feb 12, 2020

The Yamaha Caribs Rugby Football Club will hold their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday February 25th at the GNIC Club House on Woolford Avenue starting at 18:00hrs. In accordance with their...
Read More
Santos FC recognises efforts of players, officials and sponsors at Awards Ceremony

Santos FC recognises efforts of players,...

Feb 12, 2020

RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams and Guyana Beverage Co. launch Mash Children’s Parade

RHTYSC, MS Cricket teams and Guyana Beverage Co....

Feb 12, 2020

Raj Nannan doing well in T&T’s cricket, Foo (54 & 3-25) impresses

Raj Nannan doing well in T&T’s cricket,...

Feb 12, 2020

RHTYSC, MS and DDL relationship enters 17th year – Company pumps $240,000 into Pepsi Under – 19 and Intermediate teams

RHTYSC, MS and DDL relationship enters 17th year...

Feb 12, 2020

Mohamed reelected head of GMR&SC – Free entry for fans at Sunday’s meet

Mohamed reelected head of GMR&SC –...

Feb 12, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • JUSTICE FOR ALL

    These days if you are involved in a fatal accident and you are arrested by the police, you should expect a long stay at... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019