I submitted my declaration to the Integrity Commission – Harmon

Feb 12, 2020 News 0

Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, has denied that he is not compliant with the declaration of his assets.

The receipt that the declaration was submitted.

A report in the state-owned Guyana Chronicle this week named him as one of the public officials who failed to submit declarations for the period July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.
The Office of the Integrity Commission in a recent notice in the Official Gazette published 74 names of top ranking Government officials including ministers and heads of departments.
According to Harmon’s office, he submitted the declaration on July 26, 2019, mere days after the period would have ended.

Director-General, Joseph Harmon

The Official Gazette itself has not named Harmon, a former Minister of State.
The declarations are key to fighting corruption and were supposed to be used a yardstick to determine what politicians entered office with as against what assets they acquired at the time of departure.
It is mandatory for public figures to submit them or face penalties.
For a number of years now, the Integrity Commission has been complaining bitterly that there has been non-compliance from ministers and others.
In fact, despite the sanctions, the non-compliance went on.
According to the recent notice, among the Members of Parliaments were Ministers Basil Williams; Ronald Bulkan; Dr George Norton; Annette Ferguson; Dr. Karen Cummings; Valerie Adams-Yearwood; Simona Broomes; and Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine.
The Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Barton Scotland and Clerk, Sherlock Isaacs, were also named.
Also included were Emil McGarrell, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communities; Lelon Saul, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority; Director of Compliance of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Derrick Lawrence; Senior Advisor to the President, Robert Corbin; Presidential and Press Liaison Officer, Mark Archer; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Collette Adams and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Kenneth Joseph.

 

 

 

