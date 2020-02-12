GPHC official blames staff shortage for fire at Psychiatric Ward

Almost two weeks ago, a section of the Psychiatric Ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), was destroyed by a fire that was reportedly started by a mentally ill patient.

A senior official working in the department stated that staff shortage is to be blamed for the incident.

In a recent interview with this publication, the official stated that at the Psychiatric Ward there is always a need for medical personnel. However, few persons want to start a career in the line of work which is challenging.

Kaieteur News understands that as of recent the Board of Directors at the city hospital has implemented retaining and counseling programmes with the aim of assisting medical personnel with ways to cope with the pressure and fatigue they would usually complain about while working in the Psychiatric Ward.

The Psychiatric Ward is considered the most challenging unit in which to work. It was noted that staffers working there always have to be constantly on the alert.

“At present, I would say that we don’t have enough persons working in this ward, and the little that we have cannot look over all of these mentally ill patients that are here.

“Almost every week, a mentally ill individual does be admitted into this unit and every patient that is hospitalised in this unit needs constant care and undivided attention,” the official stated.

The official further stated that medical personnel sent to work in the Psychiatric Ward, would be all excited at first, however after working for a period of about two weeks, they would request to be transferred to another department.

“All I am saying is that they were enough medical personnel working in this department, that fire incident would have never occurred.”

According to reports, the fire started on January 29, 2020 around 09:15h in the female holding area of the Psychiatric Ward.

Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Brig. George Lewis, explained to the media that the damage would have been detrimental, if it were not for the swift actions of the nurses to quell the flames.

According to the CEO, approximately 48 patients were in the holding area, along with other doctors and nurses at the time. They were immediately evacuated and sustained no injuries.