Gary Best suspends campaign appearances …Out on $100,000 station bail

Former Army Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral (Ret’d) Gary Best, is taking himself out the public spotlight following his $100,000 station bail posted on Monday.

Gary Best (Best)

Best was in police custody after Saturday’s horrific accident that claimed the life of former national cyclist Jude Bentley. The former Chief of Staff was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck Bentley.
He was also intoxicated at the time.
Best in a statement through his attorney, James Bond, explained that he was pulling himself out of all public campaigns to ensure that police investigations “proceed fairly, professionally and without hints of interference.”
“As a result of the February 8, 2020 accident that I was involved in, and the subsequent loss of the life of Mr. Jude Bentley, I’m suspending, out of reverence for the dead and respect for his family, my public campaign appearances.”
Best in his statement again offered his condolences to the family of Jude Bentley and maintained that he wants no special treatment.
“Once again, to the family of Jude Bentley, my heart pains me for your loss, which I deeply regret and wish you can find strength in the Lord at this most difficult time. I will continue to uplift you all up in my prayers.”
On the conditions of his bail, the former Chief of Staff was instructed to lodge his passport until the investigations are completed.
Meanwhile, Commander Edgar Thomas that police are still awaiting advice from the Director of Public Prosecution on the way forward.
Best, 61, of Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara, was behind the wheel of the black Toyota Land Cruiser that struck and killed former National Cyclist Jude Bentley, who was riding at the time, early Saturday morning on the Rupert Craig Highway, in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy turn.

