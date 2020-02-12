Exxon might drunk and smart Guyana again

Everybody talking bout de contract wha Trotman sign. Who can read and write seh dem couldn’t sign a contract like dat because is like if a man signing over he house to a smart man who giving him three plate food.

De contract sign after Exxon find plenty oil but didn’t tell Trotman. As soon as he sign, Exxon declare de second find. Dat is wha causing de trouble. People telling de world how Exxon is a big scamp. And dem boys believe.

Dem listen to Global Witness who report how Exxon spend money to mek Trotman travel first class, stay at some fancy hotel in Texas and eat all kind of fancy food. Dem boys hear how likker flow like water and de next thing anybody know is dat de contract sign.

Now Guyana planning to get a depletion agreement. Dat is an agreement dat gon come into play when de oil run out. De oil company got to plug de well dat was bringing up de oil. If de plugging ain’t do good and oil escape and cause a spill, Guyana mustn’t got to worry about paying fuh de clean-up.

De one thing dem boys now hoping is dat Exxon don’t plan anodda trip fuh de person who got to sign de agreement.

People already got dem eye out fuh de Local Content Policy. Dem had two dat Dr. Paul present. Then a British man produce de odda two. Guyana putting out de final one and dem boys hope dat dis one tek into consideration de two dat Dr. Tony Paul write up. Dat got nuff things dat Guyana need fuh local content.

At one stage, people start to talk how dis odda man was wukking fuh Exxon. De policy paper coming out dis month. It might come in time fuh Valentine.

And while dem boys worrying about oil, a man worrying about how long he can hide. A woman go to he barber shop to cut she hair. De barber start to play some hot blood music. Now he get sentence behind he back fuh showing de woman he front.

Talk half and watch how you showing off wha de Man Above give you.