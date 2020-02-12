CARPHA “fully equipped” to cater to Region’s coronavirus testing needs

In the event of a Coronavirus [2019-nCoV] outbreak in the Region, the reference medical microbiology laboratory (CMML), at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is ready and fully equipped to test samples of suspected cases of the virus.

This is according to a press release disseminated by the local Ministry of Public Health.

CARPHA is the single regional public health agency in the Caribbean. It was legally established in July 2011 by an inter-government agreement signed by Caricom Member States and began operation in January 2013.

Local health officials have assured that there are no reported cases of the virus here and have even suggested that the likelihood of this happening is low.

Added to this, CARPHA has pointed out that there are no direct commercial flights to the Caribbean from China, and travellers to the Region are screened multiple times prior to their arrival.

In light of the fact that the global situation is changing rapidly, the regional laboratory said that it has been monitoring to determine if sustained transmission of the disease occurs outside of China.

“The Agency is equipped to investigate and manage communicable diseases. In the event of the suspicion of an outbreak in the Region, Member States have specific protocols to follow in their investigation process which includes sending the samples to CARPHA.

“We are prepared to receive and test samples of suspected cases of the 2019-nCoV with immediate effect,” said CARPHA Executive Director, Dr. Joy St. John.

The reference laboratory is accredited by the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) to the international standard for medical laboratories, ISO 15189:2012. Additionally, all laboratory technicians are certified to handle and transport infectious samples in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) Guidance on Regulations for the Transport of Infectious Substances which was developed with the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Head of CMML, Dr. Gabriel Gonzalez-Escobar said, “All systems are in place.” He explained that CARPHA does not accept samples directly from the public.

“CARPHA will only receive and test samples from the national referral medical laboratories in Member States. Results for all samples tested at the CMML will be sent electronically to the national referral medical laboratories, which will then disseminate to the health care provider.” He further stated that test results for the 2019-nCoV should be provided within 48 hours, but turnaround time is subject to receipt of a sample in a timely manner.

Good hygiene practices are important for the prevention of the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

While the risk of 2019-nCoV to the Region is currently low, CARPHA urges residents and visitors alike to practise basic protective measures against the new coronavirus. The Agency recommends that persons maintain basic hand and respiratory hygiene, and avoid close contact, when possible, with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

In addition, it is recommended that persons frequently clean hands using soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub if your hands are not visibly dirty and when coughing and sneezing cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue and throw tissue away immediately.