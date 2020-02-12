Businessman gets fined, suspended sentence for attempting to bribe CANU

Businessman, Vibert Marks, 44, of Lot 95 Independence Street, La Grange, and of Lot 16 Hibiscus Park, Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara, was yesterday found guilty of attempting to export gold without a licence and attempting to bribe a CANU rank.

Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty fined the defendant $75,000, for attempting to export $7.3M in raw gold on an international flight and fined $50,000 and given a suspended sentence of one year imprisonment for attempting to bribe the officer when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The gold was also surrendered to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Marks had pleaded not guilty to the charge, which stated that on November 18, 2019 at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), he had in his possession a quantity of raw gold amounting to 974.13 grams, which is said to be valued at $7.3M. He allegedly did this without an export licence.

On November 18, last, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), he corruptly offered Dominic Smartt $100,000 as a reward for forbearing to investigate the defendant.

The fact of the charge stated that on the day in question, the defendant, who is a permanent resident of the United States of America (USA), was an outgoing passenger on a flight at CJIA destined for the USA.

It is alleged that while a CANU rank was checking the suitcase of the defendant, he observed a darkish object in it. Upon asking the defendant some questions, Marks stated that he was only carrying 20 ounces of raw gold.

However, the checks revealed that it was more than 20 ounces and the defendant reportedly used the opportunity to attempt to bribe the CANU rank.

The court was told that the rank refused the bribe and reported the incident to his superiors.