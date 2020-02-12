Businessman gets fined, suspended sentence for attempting to bribe CANU

Latest update February 12th, 2020 12:59 AM
Businessman, Vibert Marks, 44, of Lot 95 Independence Street, La Grange, and of Lot 16 Hibiscus Park, Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara, was yesterday found guilty of attempting to export gold without a licence and attempting to bribe a CANU rank.
Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty fined the defendant $75,000, for attempting to export $7.3M in raw gold on an international flight and fined $50,000 and given a suspended sentence of one year imprisonment for attempting to bribe the officer when he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The gold was also surrendered to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).
Marks had pleaded not guilty to the charge, which stated that on November 18, 2019 at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), he had in his possession a quantity of raw gold amounting to 974.13 grams, which is said to be valued at $7.3M. He allegedly did this without an export licence.
On November 18, last, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), he corruptly offered Dominic Smartt $100,000 as a reward for forbearing to investigate the defendant.
The fact of the charge stated that on the day in question, the defendant, who is a permanent resident of the United States of America (USA), was an outgoing passenger on a flight at CJIA destined for the USA.
It is alleged that while a CANU rank was checking the suitcase of the defendant, he observed a darkish object in it. Upon asking the defendant some questions, Marks stated that he was only carrying 20 ounces of raw gold.
However, the checks revealed that it was more than 20 ounces and the defendant reportedly used the opportunity to attempt to bribe the CANU rank.
The court was told that the rank refused the bribe and reported the incident to his superiors.
Feb 12, 2020The Yamaha Caribs Rugby Football Club will hold their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday February 25th at the GNIC Club House on Woolford Avenue starting at 18:00hrs. In accordance with their...
Feb 12, 2020
Feb 12, 2020
Feb 12, 2020
Feb 12, 2020
Feb 12, 2020
I believe the two presidents that were good at humorous repartee were Burnham and Jagdeo. Burnham’s ability in this regard... more
These days if you are involved in a fatal accident and you are arrested by the police, you should expect a long stay at... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When is a failed policy recognised as a failure and is abandoned for a new approach? That was the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]