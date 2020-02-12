A sore throat could be an early sign of heart disease – Cardiac Professional reveals

With the exception of congenital heart disease, there are some diseases that target the cardiovascular system that can be prevented.

Among those that can be easily prevented is rheumatic heart disease which is a condition in which the heart valves have been permanently damaged by rheumatic fever, said local Cardiac Sonographer, Ramona Chanderballi.

This condition, she disclosed, is linked to a bacteria which is known to cause sore-throat like symptoms and develop into severe fever. “A lot of us think that a sore throat is just a sore throat but if it progresses, you can end up with really bad fevers.

“You need to see a doctor because you can have rheumatic heart disease later on and this can basically cause the valves to become diseased and… not open properly,” said Chanderballi.

Antibiotics can be used to treat this disease. But according to Chanderballi, although the treatment is simple, it is important for it to be prescribed by a doctor.

“You need to see your doctor and know which medication to use and don’t just use anything over the counter,” she asserted. Chanderballi also warned against the use of left over medications prescribed for someone else.

Another condition that can be prevented, the cardiac professional said, is coronary artery disease. Coronary artery disease develops when the major blood vessels that supply the heart with blood, oxygen and nutrients become damaged or diseased.

She disclosed, “if you have a family history, you need a lifestyle change: no tobacco, no alcohol, cut down on salt. High blood pressure is more predominant in women, and in particular persons of African descent. In order to be certain that you do not develop complications from a sore throat, see a doctor. In addition, cut down on salt to manage your blood pressure,” she advised.

Chanderballi’s comments were made during Monday’s edition of Kaieteur Radio’s [99.1 FM, 99.5FM] Your Health Matters.

During the recent radio programme, she emphasised the important role played by cardiovascular professionals within the local health sector as part of the observance of Cardiovascular Professionals Week, which is currently being observed [Feb. 9 – 15].

The cardiovascular system can be thought of as the transport system of the body. This system has three main components: the heart, the blood vessel and the blood itself. Aside from doctors, cardiovascular professionals whose services can be accessed for free at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation are: cardiac nurses, echo sonographers, cardiac sonographers, Cath Lab Technologists, ECG and Stress test technicians.

Cardiovascular diseases have been so daunting that it ranks among the top causes of death globally.

Chanderballi quipped, “Globally, it accounts for 17.9 million deaths. It is a leading cause of death globally, and in Guyana our NCDs is basically the leading cause.”

In addition to being a leading cause of death, cardiovascular diseases, Chanderballi said, account for the highest premature cause of death and 82 percent of these occur in low and middle income countries.

Given the daunting impact of cardiovascular diseases, Chanderballi said that Guyana during the past few years has been taking proactive measures to combat it.

“We have been doing a lot in the past few years to combat cardiovascular diseases,” said Chanderballi, who is a big advocate for healthy choices in this quest.

“Healthy choices: drink lots of water, reduce salt intake, if you are smoking try to reduce tobacco use to the point where you can actually stop, reduce alcohol use…you can do yoga, you can walk, you can run; try to stay healthy and if you have a family history of high blood pressure, monitor your blood pressure,” Chanderballi urged.