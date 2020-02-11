Latest update February 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Zeelugt, Southside triumph

Zeelugt and Southside registered victories when the Dwayne Stephen Big Yard Auto Sales /East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee 40 overs round

Anthony Adams (right) and Cecil Adams

Kanhaiya Ramkaran

Keon Roberts

robin competition continued on Sunday last. Batting first, host Zeelugt managed 213 all out. Kanhaiya Ramkaran made 44, Koen Roberts 35, R. Persaud 32 and V. Daniram 31. G. Ranking had 3-29, P. London 2-40 and T. Mangra 2 47.
Cold Fusion were bowled out for 146, in reply. Balbinder Shivperaud made 45, R. Dokie 23 and T. Mangra 17. Daniram grabbed 4-13, A. Dasss 2-29 and Ramkaran 2-32.
Southside beat host Ruby 219 runs. South Side batted first and posted 269 all out. Akshaya Persaud struck 87, A. Singh made 26, Cecil Adams 23 and K. Christian 20; A. Habib bagged 4-53, J. Rajkumar 2-44, W. Marks 2-44 and R. Bhagwandin 2-72.
Ruby were sent packing for 50 in 14 overs, in reply. Anthony Adams captured 4-5 from four overs while Cecil Adams had 3-4 from two overs.

 

 

