Tucber Park CC advance to semifinal of BCB Lewison U15 50 overs competition

Latest update February 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Tucber Park Cricket Club (TPCC) of New Amsterdam, Berbice advanced to the semifinal of the BCB Lewison U15 50 overs cricket competition. In their latest encounter they whipped Blairmont Community Center Cricket Club (BCCCC) by nine wickets in their game played on Saturday at the Blairmont Ground.
The host batted first and were bowled out for 108 in 33.2 overs. No batsman made any significant contribution.
Bowling for TPCC Lyndon Simon picked up 3 wickets and was well supported by Delon Hendore and Abdulla Azad with 2 wickets apiece.
Tucber Park in reply reached 109-1, with skipper Kevin Kisten flaying the attack for a well-played unbeaten 70. He got good support from D. Fredericks who was unbeaten on 28. Kisten and Fredericks shared in an unbroken 108-run partnership for the second wicket.
Tucber Park were expected to play Albion Community Center in a semifinal encounter.
The competition is being sponsored by S. Lewis and Sons General Store of Williamsburg/ Rose Hall Town Corentyne.
