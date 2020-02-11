Rose Hall Community Centre holds AGM, elects new head

The Rose Hall Community Center Cricket Club of Pl Rose Hall, East Canje, Berbice, recently held their Annual General Meeting and election of office bearers. The activity was held at the club’s headquarters at the Rose Hall Community Center.

Former president Roy Jaffarally, who gave a newspaper interview of his intentions to compete against incumbent BCB President Hilbert Foster without the knowledge of the club, did not found favour with the voters.

Dr Beharry a Medical Doctor with Guysuco and current treasurer of the BCB was unanimously elected to the position of President. Dr. Beharry had served as President of the club before.

Also elected to the executive body are Charran Singh as first vice president, Mark Sampson the second Vice-President and Zahir Hussain the third vice president. While Singh and Hussain were re-elected, Sampson is serving his first term.

Also reelected to their positions were Secretary Vishaka Singh, Treasurer Geetanjalie Beharry and Ameera Adram as Assistant Treasurer/Secretary.

The committee members are Budram Ramoutar, Rovin Bahadur, Veerasammy Mootoosammy and Joel Sietaram. The Public Relations Officer is Ameer Rahaman.

The Rose Hall Community Center, which once derived its members from the Rose Hall Estate, is one of the founding members of the Berbice Cricket Board.