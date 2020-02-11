Latest update February 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rose Hall Community Centre holds AGM, elects new head

Feb 11, 2020 Sports 0

The Rose Hall Community Center Cricket Club of Pl Rose Hall, East Canje, Berbice, recently held their Annual General Meeting and election of office bearers. The activity was held at the club’s headquarters at the Rose Hall Community Center.
Former president Roy Jaffarally, who gave a newspaper interview of his intentions to compete against incumbent BCB President Hilbert Foster without the knowledge of the club, did not found favour with the voters.
Dr Beharry a Medical Doctor with Guysuco and current treasurer of the BCB was unanimously elected to the position of President. Dr. Beharry had served as President of the club before.
Also elected to the executive body are Charran Singh as first vice president, Mark Sampson the second Vice-President and Zahir Hussain the third vice president. While Singh and Hussain were re-elected, Sampson is serving his first term.
Also reelected to their positions were Secretary Vishaka Singh, Treasurer Geetanjalie Beharry and Ameera Adram as Assistant Treasurer/Secretary.
The committee members are Budram Ramoutar, Rovin Bahadur, Veerasammy Mootoosammy and Joel Sietaram. The Public Relations Officer is Ameer Rahaman.
The Rose Hall Community Center, which once derived its members from the Rose Hall Estate, is one of the founding members of the Berbice Cricket Board.

More in this category

Sports

Zeelugt, Southside triumph

Zeelugt, Southside triumph

Feb 11, 2020

Zeelugt and Southside registered victories when the Dwayne Stephen Big Yard Auto Sales /East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee 40 overs round robin competition continued on Sunday last. Batting first,...
Read More
Tucber Park CC advance to semifinal of BCB Lewison U15 50 overs competition

Tucber Park CC advance to semifinal of BCB...

Feb 11, 2020

Rose Hall Community Centre holds AGM, elects new head

Rose Hall Community Centre holds AGM, elects new...

Feb 11, 2020

Ravindra Harry strokes magnificent 59 net to win Wine Vault pre-Valentine golf tourney

Ravindra Harry strokes magnificent 59 net to win...

Feb 11, 2020

Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Mahadeo and Adonis joined by Hamel-Smith and Pinas as top prize winners

Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Mahadeo and...

Feb 11, 2020

GDF against the ‘Rest’ at National Gymnasium’s Tarmac As GBA hold Mashramani Extravaganza on Feb 16

GDF against the ‘Rest’ at National...

Feb 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019