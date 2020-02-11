Ravindra Harry strokes magnificent 59 net to win Wine Vault pre-Valentine golf tourney

For their pre-Valentine’s day inaugural golf tournament on Saturday last, both red and white Ventisquero wines offered by the Wine Vault at the Marriott were exquisite, crisp, firm, fruity and soothingly refreshing. And indeed similarly so the competition of the day was firm, refreshing and – with the performance of young Ravindra Harry – one could even add, exquisite.

Playing off a handicap of 15, Ravindra produced an excellent gross of 74 to finish with the fantastic net score of 59. And refreshingly (like the previous weekend’s Sunday tournament) it was a senior veteran golfer – this time Maurice Solomon – who came closest to the younger man with an outstanding net score of 63.

Co-owners of the Wine Vault – Marcelle Shewjattan, and Ravi and Varsha Mangar – were well represented at the occasion by their staff Ms Nadia Khedoo and Mr Lakeram Harripersaud, who in addition to adding their own warmth to the occasion with their gracious personalities, were also pleased at the ambience of the Golf Club and the camaraderie exuded by the golfers who participated in the tournament.

LGC President Aleem Hussain indicated that the Wine Vault had committed to sponsoring a tournament in support of golfing at the Lusignan Golf Club for nearly a year, and agreed that this special pre-Valentine time was ideal, especially with the introduction of the Ventisquero brand of wines.

With fine golfing weather and superbly well-manicured grounds, the golfers teed-off excitedly at 12:30 p.m., many of them captivated and stimulated by the fine selection of wine prizes on hand. In the 19-36 Flight, the best net scores were returned by wine connoisseur Maurice Solomon (63/26) – 1st; followed by a tie between Troy Cadogan (67/26) – 2nd and Nirmaldeo Sarwan (67/24) 3rd. Other good performances in the Flight were offered by Brian Hackett (73/22); Rohan Albert (75/25); Bholawram Deo (77/19); Carlos Adams (79/26) and Eion Blue (79/28).

In the highly competitive 10-18 Flight, where the bulk of the golfers play, Ravindra Harry’s 59/15 had no close contender; following him were former Guyana Open female champion Shanella London (66/13) – 2nd and Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud (67/13) – 3rd. The bunch was close after as some 9 golfers placed within 5 strokes from the Winners Row; these were Aasrodeen Shaw (68/13); Lekhnarine Shivraj (68/15); Kalyan Tiwari (69/15); Patanjilee Persaud (71/14); George Bulkan (71/16); reigning Guyana Open female champion Christine Sukhram (72/12); Maxim Mangra (72/18); Rakesh Harry (73/14) and former Guyana Open female champion Dr Joaan Deo (73/16).

In the 0-9 Flight, Former Guyana Open Champion Mohanlall Dinanauth – very likely motivated by the Ventisquero prize – produced a great play to beat the group, scoring both the group’s best net (66/6) and the tournament’s Best Gross (72). Former Captain Patrick Prashad was close on his heels with a good 67/9. After them, Mike Mangal’s 75/8 placed him 3rd, while reigning Guyana Open Champion Avinash Persaud delivered net 77 off a 2 handicap. Visitor Romick Cummings netted 85 off a 7 handicap.

The Wine Vault– at The Marriott Hotel,Block Alpha, Battery Road, Kingston, Georgetown Tel 592-231-2518, email [email protected] and web site www.thewinevault.gy – since 2017 has focused on introducing a vast array of wines from around the world, including from France, California, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Spain and Italy. Persons interested in learning more about wines, can visit the location at Marriott as well as follow the Wine Vault on social media via the Facebook page ‘The Wine Vault at Marriott.’ The store is opened daily from 08:00hrs to 22:00hrs.The choice wines of the Wine Vault at Marriott can also be found in many of the country’s top restaurants, supermarkets and bars.

For this pre-Valentine’s Day tournament, the Wine Vault featured its Ventisquero wines. According to Wine Vault co-owners, “Ventisquero produces high-quality avant-garde, modern wines with grapes from its own vineyards in Chile. Fine wines from Ventisquero that reflect this quality are Enclave, Vertice, Heru, Pangea and Fuego (starting at just $2,500) which are balanced, aromatic wines that reveal their terroirs, have different flavors, and are at their very best when complemented by food.”

Meanwhile, their Valentine’s Day Special includes excellent wines, chocolates and roses at great prices. Patrons are encouraged to reserve the package with the wine of their choice for their special Valentine occasion.