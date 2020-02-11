Patron Sonia Noel kicks off philanthropic initiative ‘Love Revolution’

The Love Revolution kick started its momentum of proactive engagement with a celebration at Palm Court last Tuesday.

Under the auspices of the patron, Sonia Noel, of the Sonia Noel Foundation for Creative Arts (SNFCA), the organization paid tribute to the Golden Jubilee Anniversary Celebrations of the Republic status of Guyana, with a mission of ‘love’ as the catalyst for youth empowerment, social transformation and sustainable development.

Roshini Boodhoo-Persaud hosted the evening proceedings.

Apostle Claude Brooks started the programme with a prayer and a message of love. Sonia Noel told her audience that her love for humanity motivated her to start this campaign, because society is becomes less compassionate.

There were several musical renditions.

The gathering was reminded by Noel, of the renaissance of the overarching concept of love as a means to resolve conflict, to negotiate through

uncertainty and that to determine the wellbeing of future generations is the genesis of this humanitarian movement.

“Through this philanthropic initiative, the SNFCA proposes to actively mobilize youth and galvanize creative energy to actively make a difference in the lives of communities, in particular, and the lives of our citizens, at large.”

The first outreach programme to challenge students to champion ‘love’ as the answer to forward-thinking strategies for better living, was hosted at the Theatre Guild.

It welcomed the students to commit, to contribute and to celebrate the value, the purpose and the relevance of love in everyday interaction.

“This is the essence of the Love Revolution, whereby the leaders of tomorrow commune, in real-time, and corral their positive thoughts to signal the way forward for a better nation,” Noel said.

The programme at Theatre Guild was hosted by Caribbean fashion guru, Trinidadian, Richard Young, a stalwart member of SNFCA, who coursed an exciting afternoon of uplifting motivation in the heart of Guyana’s national celebrations.

SNFCA hopes that the movement develops from national to regional and even gains international recognition.

The corporate social responsibility of partners to the ‘Love Revolution’ were Palm Court, Trans Guyana Airways, Impressions Branding Ramp Logistics, BK International, Pastor Joseph (Liberty Church, NY), Crafted by Chey, Sonia Noel Designs, Trophy Stall, Eclipse Photo Studio, Spotlight Productions, Strategic Services, Theatre Guild of Guyana and the Ministry of Education.

Sonia Noel closed off the proceedings with a purposeful presentation of her philanthropy.

“Let’s take care of each other and our environment.”