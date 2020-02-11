No bail for taxi driver accused of stealing gold chains

Latest update February 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Twenty-nine-year-old Seon Haywood of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara was yesterday remanded to prison by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on a simple larceny charge.
Haywood, a father of two, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts when he denied the charge which alleges that on February 9, 2020, at Water Street, Georgetown, he stole two gold chains valued $70,000, property of Celine Teekaram.
According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question Teekaram was walking when the defendant followed her for some time before he snatched the chains.
The woman then raised an alarm and police who were on patrol apprehended Haywood and the items were found in his pocket.
The matter was adjourned to February 17.
