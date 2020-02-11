Mahaicony pedal cyclist dies after colliding with bus

Latest update February 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 57-year-old pedal cyclist lost his life on Sunday after he collided with a minibus on the Mahaicony Public Road.
According to police reports, the dead man, Terrence D’Aguiar of Lot 2 Cottage, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, died on impact.
Kaieteur News was informed that the accident occurred at around 18:00hrs.
Reports state that the minibus BXX 3501 driven by a 49-year-old resident of Eccles, East Bank Demerara was proceeding west along the southern side of the public road.
The driver in his statement told police that the pedal cyclist, who was proceeding in the said direction, in front of him, made a sudden right turn, which caused the left front section of the vehicle to collide with him.
As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist fell onto the road where he received injuries to his head and neck. He was picked up by the driver in an unconscious state and rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, but no trace of alcohol was detected. He was taken into police custody and is assisting with the investigation.
Feb 11, 2020Zeelugt and Southside registered victories when the Dwayne Stephen Big Yard Auto Sales /East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee 40 overs round robin competition continued on Sunday last. Batting first,...
Feb 11, 2020
Feb 11, 2020
Feb 11, 2020
Feb 11, 2020
Feb 11, 2020
I embarked on a serious begging campaign for the AFC for the 2015 election campaign. I specifically requested non-monetary... more
I have never and will never accept the argument that poverty is the root cause of crime. There may be high levels of crime... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When is a failed policy recognised as a failure and is abandoned for a new approach? That was the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]