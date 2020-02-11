Mahaicony pedal cyclist dies after colliding with bus

A 57-year-old pedal cyclist lost his life on Sunday after he collided with a minibus on the Mahaicony Public Road.

According to police reports, the dead man, Terrence D’Aguiar of Lot 2 Cottage, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, died on impact.

Kaieteur News was informed that the accident occurred at around 18:00hrs.

Reports state that the minibus BXX 3501 driven by a 49-year-old resident of Eccles, East Bank Demerara was proceeding west along the southern side of the public road.

The driver in his statement told police that the pedal cyclist, who was proceeding in the said direction, in front of him, made a sudden right turn, which caused the left front section of the vehicle to collide with him.

As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist fell onto the road where he received injuries to his head and neck. He was picked up by the driver in an unconscious state and rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, but no trace of alcohol was detected. He was taken into police custody and is assisting with the investigation.