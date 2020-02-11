Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Mahadeo and Adonis joined by Hamel-Smith and Pinas as top prize winners

By Zaheer Mohamed

For the fifth consecutive year, Guyanese Dillion Mahadeo has dominated the Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge, while Delice Adonis won her second title with an awesome display that thrilled the fans on Sunday at the National Park.

However, while the duo dominated the main categories, they were joined in the winners’ row by Shane-Hamel Smith of We Heart Crossfit of Trinidad and Tobago and Kim Pinas of Rock Crossfit of Suriname, both winning the male and female categories respectively in the over 30 segment.

Mahadeo was in a class of his own as he dominated from the onset chalking 485 points, winning ahead of fellow Guyanese Omisi Williams of Perry’s Gym who marked 460 points. Hamel- Smith occupied third position in this category with 442 points, followed by Kellon Reid of Addicts/Sharpy Fitness gym of Guyana on 414 points and Mark Tawjoeram of Rock Crossfit of Suriname with 400 points.

Adonis earned 456 points to win the female segment, while Pinas placed second on 445 points, Semonica Duke of Genesis Fitness Guyana finished third on 440 points, Tonnica Archer of Genesis Fitness Guyana was fourth on 416 points and Lieke Verwoerd of the Backyard Box of Suriname was fifth with 410 points.

Hamel-Smith won the over 30 category ahead of Reid, Demron Thompson (296 points) of Crossfit Island Fit of Barbados, Gene Beck of The Backyard Box of Suriname (272) and Paul Meusa of Kares Crossfit (264) in that order.

Pinas scored 445 points, winning ahead of Lieke Verwoerd of The Backyard Box of Suriname with 410 points and Rochelle Jin Wong Joe also of The Backyard Box with 319 points.

Following event one, two and three which included one mile bag carry, 75 overhead squat, one mile run, eight wall over burpees, four cleans, 100m heavy bag carry, 25 single arm kettlebell ground to overhead, 25 no touch box jump and rope climb (15ft.), Mahadeo who pocketed $500,000 for his feat had gathered 294 points, while Williams was on 282 followed by Shane-Hamel Smith on 256.

Mahadeo continued his dominance in event four and five which was made up of eight toes to bar, four thursters 85lbs, six chin over pull ups, chest to bars, 54 double unders, 27 pistols, 15 handstand pushups, nine bag cleans, 6/3 muscle ups, three deadlifts, 24 handstand walk to win by 25 clear points.

Adonis had amassed 268 points after event three to lead by a narrow two points as Duke followed closely with 266 points, Tennica Archer on 258 and Pinas on 256. Following the final event, Adonis emerged as the champion by 11 clear points.

The event was sponsored by Kares Crossfit, Lotus Hardware, Lucozade and Icool Water, Berkinstock Guyana, MVP Sports, Pollo Tropical, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Fitness Express, Genesis Fitness Gym and Windjammer International Hotel.

Speaking with the media following the event, Mahadeo added that it feels great to be the champion once again. “I must thank my fans, my sponsors, family relatives and friends. The hard work that I have put in has paid off and I am getting better every year,” he said.

“The competition is getting really intense and that just pushes me to get better, I have a lot more work to put in. This competition was a stepping stone my upcoming international assignment. I used this as a preparation for that event and I am looking forward to my training stints in the USA sponsored by Lotus Hardware and that should push me to the next level.”

Adonis stated that she was happy to rub shoulders with the overseas athletes. “I must thank the overseas athletes for participating; they pushed us to work harder and I learned a lot from this competition,” she added.