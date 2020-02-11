Gary Best remains hospitalised as police await DPP’s advice

By Shikema Dey

Former Army Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral (Ret’d )Gary Best still remains a patient at the Cardiac Ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital, as police prepare to send a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for recommendations in relation to a fatal accident which occurred on Saturday last.

This is according to Commander of Division 4A, Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas.

Thomas told Kaieteur News that the matter is still under investigation. According to him, “the police are still gathering evidence.”

Best, 61, of Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara, was behind the wheel of the black Toyota Land Cruiser that struck and killed former National Cyclist Jude Bentley, who was riding at the time, early Saturday morning on the Rupert Craig Highway, in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy turn. The accident occurred at around 05:00 hrs.

Police said that a breathalyzer test revealed that the former Chief of Staff was above the legal limit for alcohol.

Best, who was being detained at the Kitty Police Station, was rushed to the hospital after complaining of feeling unwell.

According to a police report, Best alleged that he was proceeding east along the southern lane of Clive Lloyd Drive when the cyclist suddenly appeared in front of him. He reportedly told police that he applied brakes and the right side front of his vehicle struck Bentley, who fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries.

Eyewitnesses who were at the scene at the time of the accident said that Bentley’s body was dragged some feet away from impact before the vehicle came to a halt. After the initial impact, the vehicle struck a lamp post on the southern side of the road.

Bentley was on his routine training exercise when he was struck down.

According to reports, Best had claimed that Bentley had no reflectors or protective gear on his bike at the time, citing this as the reason he did not see him on the road.

However, family members disputed these claims after the broken parts were found scattered along the accident scene. Further, dash cam footage was given to the family showing the now dead cyclist on the public road outfitted with his reflectors and other protective gear.

Meanwhile, the post mortem was conducted yesterday by State Pathologist Nehaul Singh. Singh gave the cause of death as multiple injuries. The body was handed over to the family for burial.