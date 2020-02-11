Fight at St. Agnes Primary… DPP withdraws charges against teacher

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has withdrawn the matters against St. Agnes Primary School teacher Tiffani Hinds, who was slapped with two charges due to a physical altercation between her and three parents.

When the matter was called yesterday before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, the police prosecutor informed the court that based on advice from the DPP, the charges against the teacher had been withdrawn.

On January 20, Hinds, the parents Sherwin Dalrymple and Soyini Gardener, along with a relative of the parents, Kendace Peters, were all charged for assaulting each other.

Hinds was charged for assaulting Gardener, and provoking her with intent to insult or annoy her.

The charges are dated January 15, 2020, and the incident occurred at St. Agnes Primary School, Church and Thomas Streets, Georgetown.

While Hinds’s matters were dismissed by the Magistrate, Dalrymple, Gardener and Peters are expected to make another court appearance next month.

Dalrymple is facing two charges. It is alleged that he assaulted Hinds and provoked her with the intent to insult or annoy her. His partner, Gardener, is accused of assaulting Hinds, so as to cause her actual bodily harm and maliciously damaging property of the said victim.

Peters, who is the sister-in-law of Gardener, is charged for assaulting the teacher and unlawfully and maliciously damaging her dress.

It was reported that the incident took place in the head teacher’s office during a meeting between the teacher and the parents of two male students.

The meeting was called after an altercation between the two boys resulted in one being severely injured and the child taken to the public hospital by the teacher to receive medical attention.

The child was reportedly taken back to a private medical facility later that evening for further treatment. The cost incurred from this visit was asked to be repaid by the parents of the other student.

The meeting later spiraled out of control after the parents of the boy who allegedly injured the other reportedly began attacking the teacher. The parents believed that it was the teacher who instigated the parents of the injured child to take him to a private medical facility and instruct them to pay.