Dem party supporters really smart

Politics is a game wheh people love to fool demself, especially when is time fuh elections. If is one thing politicians like to see when dem talking, is nuff people. That is why when dem got any political rally, dem party does get photographers to tek a picture from overhead.

These days dem have drones, suh is nuff drone shots to show people.

But wha dem boys know is that when you look at some of dem photograph is de same people you seeing. If dem have a meeting in Linden and dem have one in Georgetown is de same face you seeing. De same thing if you have a meeting in Kitty and one at Leonora.

But dem boys see de same faces at de rally in Linden and at de rally in Kitty. Is only de clothes change. That happen because some people paying to have a big crowd which de experts does call rent-a-crowd. So a man put on he green and yellow today, and he red tomorrow. De problem does come when he trying to attend two rally at de same time.

Dem boys want to know if people don’t wuk. Some of dem does glad fuh de outing; dem always ready to travel long distances to go to mek up de numbers.

One man had de two party clothes in a bag when he lef home. When he was dressing at one rally dem boys ask him if he don’t have a wardrobe home wid a mirror. Dem didn’t check de bag or dem woulda see something of interest.

Is de same thing wid de flags When a man passing through a stronghold fuh one party he got de flag. And when he passing through anodda party stronghold he got anodda flag.

As old people seh: no tricks; no living. Is de voting does separate de sheep from de goat. Some politician who got six people in dem house does end up wid only one vote. That mean is dem who vote fuh demself.

Is three weeks to go and all dem tricks gun done—two jersey, two flag and free money.

Talk half and watch de election crowd.