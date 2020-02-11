Cleaner admits to stealing foodstuff from man who owes him money

A 60-year-old man was yesterday hauled before a City Magistrate to answer to a break and enter and larceny charge. He admitted to committing the act and was remanded to prison while his sentencing was deferred.

Victor Munian, a cleaner was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge stated that on February 1, 2020, at Sheriff Street, Georgetown, he broke and entered a food shop and stole a gas bottle, foodstuff and $9000 cash.

According to Munian, the owner of the food shop owed him $21,000 and every time he inquired about the money, the owner told him that he would get it another day. He added that he was tired of hearing “today, tomorrow,” so he broke into the shop and stole the items.

The facts of the charge stated that, on the day in question about 16:30hrs, the virtual complainant secured his business place and around 17:30hrs, he heard a loud noise. Checks were made, and he discovered his business had been broken into and the articles were missing.

The matter was reported, an investigation was launched, and Munian was later contacted. When the allegation was put to him, Munian told the police, “Officer I break into the place and carry away the things because he owes me money.”

After listening to the facts of the charge, Magistrate Marcus remanded Munian to prison and his sentencing was deferred to today, when he is scheduled to make his next court appearance.