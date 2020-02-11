Cleaner admits to stealing foodstuff from man who owes him money

Latest update February 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 60-year-old man was yesterday hauled before a City Magistrate to answer to a break and enter and larceny charge. He admitted to committing the act and was remanded to prison while his sentencing was deferred.
Victor Munian, a cleaner was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
The charge stated that on February 1, 2020, at Sheriff Street, Georgetown, he broke and entered a food shop and stole a gas bottle, foodstuff and $9000 cash.
According to Munian, the owner of the food shop owed him $21,000 and every time he inquired about the money, the owner told him that he would get it another day. He added that he was tired of hearing “today, tomorrow,” so he broke into the shop and stole the items.
The facts of the charge stated that, on the day in question about 16:30hrs, the virtual complainant secured his business place and around 17:30hrs, he heard a loud noise. Checks were made, and he discovered his business had been broken into and the articles were missing.
The matter was reported, an investigation was launched, and Munian was later contacted. When the allegation was put to him, Munian told the police, “Officer I break into the place and carry away the things because he owes me money.”
After listening to the facts of the charge, Magistrate Marcus remanded Munian to prison and his sentencing was deferred to today, when he is scheduled to make his next court appearance.
Feb 11, 2020Zeelugt and Southside registered victories when the Dwayne Stephen Big Yard Auto Sales /East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee 40 overs round robin competition continued on Sunday last. Batting first,...
Feb 11, 2020
Feb 11, 2020
Feb 11, 2020
Feb 11, 2020
Feb 11, 2020
I embarked on a serious begging campaign for the AFC for the 2015 election campaign. I specifically requested non-monetary... more
I have never and will never accept the argument that poverty is the root cause of crime. There may be high levels of crime... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When is a failed policy recognised as a failure and is abandoned for a new approach? That was the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]