Latest update February 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Broker unaware of any medical malpractice insurance in Guyana

Feb 11, 2020 News 0

A majority of doctors and private hospitals in Guyana have no malpractice insurance.

Insurance broker, Bish Panday

A professional liability insurance, it is critical in helping provide doctors and hospitals with coverage in case of lawsuits.
According to head of P&P Insurance Brokers, Bish Panday, the insurance is normal in other parts of the world. However, in Guyana, this is not so.
In fact, Panday disclosed yesterday, he is unaware of any doctor who has taken such insurance coverage.
“Medical malpractice insurance is an established form of insurance. I am not aware that it is normally bought in Guyana,” the official said.
According to Panday, this may not likely change anytime soon, unless the regulatory authorities in Guyana make changes as to the requirements for doctors and hospitals.
The issue of insurance in Guyana would be critical, as there have been too few cases where victims and their families have managed to successfully fight cases against doctors.
Families have complained of not receiving settlement and being forced to resort to the courts without any assurance. They have also been complaining of long waits.
According to one doctor, who operates a private clinic, malpractice insurance is expensive.
“I can tell you of maybe one doctor who has it. I am not sure. It is not a requirement. It does not need a law change. Maybe the Medical Council of Guyana, which regulates doctors, can make it a requirement for licensing.”
If that happens, a number of insurance companies may very well come knocking to provide coverage.
“I can tell you that in other countries, no hospital will hire you unless you have insurance as a doctor. If anything goes wrong, that hospital would not want to be liable.”
The spotlight came sharply down on operations of private hospitals after it became known that one of them came in under scathing criticisms from the Medical Council in 2014.
A grandfather, Edward Subryan, 74, died, with the Medical Council investigation finding that the private hospital and two surgeons did not provide proper health care.
The investigation came after the family, peeved by the quality of medical care, complained to the Council.
The report recommended that the hospital and doctor reach an out-of-court settlement with the family. The council also found that the doctors breached protocols by not keeping proper records or relying on the patient’s past history.
During a simple colonoscopy, the patient’s colon was accidentally perforated. He died days later.
A post mortem examination found pus and fecal matter in Subryan’s chest area.
The Medical Council report said that the doctors did not meet the standards of being doctors.
The family has been fighting to have the matter closed, but hearing little.
Another family is now fighting a private hospital in court over the death of an engineer.
He reportedly died from complications during a simple hernia operation.
Recently, the same hospital mentioned in the report above came under the spotlight after a pediatrician suspiciously ordered x-rays for two children.
The family is now claiming that the tests were not needed because the doctor erred. The case is heading to court.

More in this category

Sports

Zeelugt, Southside triumph

Zeelugt, Southside triumph

Feb 11, 2020

Zeelugt and Southside registered victories when the Dwayne Stephen Big Yard Auto Sales /East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee 40 overs round robin competition continued on Sunday last. Batting first,...
Read More
Tucber Park CC advance to semifinal of BCB Lewison U15 50 overs competition

Tucber Park CC advance to semifinal of BCB...

Feb 11, 2020

Rose Hall Community Centre holds AGM, elects new head

Rose Hall Community Centre holds AGM, elects new...

Feb 11, 2020

Ravindra Harry strokes magnificent 59 net to win Wine Vault pre-Valentine golf tourney

Ravindra Harry strokes magnificent 59 net to win...

Feb 11, 2020

Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Mahadeo and Adonis joined by Hamel-Smith and Pinas as top prize winners

Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Mahadeo and...

Feb 11, 2020

GDF against the ‘Rest’ at National Gymnasium’s Tarmac As GBA hold Mashramani Extravaganza on Feb 16

GDF against the ‘Rest’ at National...

Feb 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019