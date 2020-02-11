Latest update February 11th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bisram to have shortened PI as magistrate opts for ‘hybrid’ case

Feb 11, 2020 News 0

By Malisa Playter-Harry

“This court will never slaughter justice”, were the words of Magistrate Renita Singh yesterday as she made her ruling on the way forward in the Marcus Bisram case.

Marcus Bisram at court yesterday

Her statements came midway in the brief proceedings which commenced at the Whim Magistrate’s Court at 13:10 hrs.
Magistrate Singh, before she made her ruling, noted the submissions made by the defence, that recused Magistrate Alex Moore had ruled that the case shall proceed by way of a paper committal, a shorter version of a PI.
However, Singh told the court that while the ruling was made, it was never recorded on the case docket. It was based on such that she declared the ruling null, and pointed out that a new trial has commenced.
She said that while there were differing arguments from both the defence and state on whether the matter should take the course of a Paper Committal or Preliminary Inquiry, she has considered their arguments and has opted to proceed via a “third avenue”.
In that, statements will be tendered, the main witness will be allowed to be called by the prosecution, the defence will cross examine the said witness as requested along with another, and a visit to the locus (scene of the crime) will take place.
In that regard, Magistrate Singh justified that the court will not be the medium to, “slaughter justice” in the interest of expediency.
Prosecutrix Stacy Goodings along with the defence team led by Attorney Sanjeev Datadin and Dexter Todd appeared satisfied with the Magistrate’s ruling and a date was given for the continuation of the case. The matter is set to continue on Thursday.
Marcus Brian Bisram returned to Guyana through a historic extradition process late last year. He was charged with coercing, procuring and demanding five persons to murder Faiyaz Narinedatt.
Narinedatt was reportedly beaten and his body dumped on the public road in Berbice.
A number of other persons have been charged.

More in this category

Sports

Zeelugt, Southside triumph

Zeelugt, Southside triumph

Feb 11, 2020

Zeelugt and Southside registered victories when the Dwayne Stephen Big Yard Auto Sales /East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee 40 overs round robin competition continued on Sunday last. Batting first,...
Read More
Tucber Park CC advance to semifinal of BCB Lewison U15 50 overs competition

Tucber Park CC advance to semifinal of BCB...

Feb 11, 2020

Rose Hall Community Centre holds AGM, elects new head

Rose Hall Community Centre holds AGM, elects new...

Feb 11, 2020

Ravindra Harry strokes magnificent 59 net to win Wine Vault pre-Valentine golf tourney

Ravindra Harry strokes magnificent 59 net to win...

Feb 11, 2020

Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Mahadeo and Adonis joined by Hamel-Smith and Pinas as top prize winners

Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge Mahadeo and...

Feb 11, 2020

GDF against the ‘Rest’ at National Gymnasium’s Tarmac As GBA hold Mashramani Extravaganza on Feb 16

GDF against the ‘Rest’ at National...

Feb 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019