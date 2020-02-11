Banks DIH once again supports faith-based, other organisations

Latest update February 11th, 2020 12:59 AM
Last Thursday, Banks DIH Limited presented Deeds of Covenant disbursements to twenty-seven organisations during an annual ceremony held at Thirst Park.
Human Resources Director Mr. Andrew Carto said the presentation of Deeds of Covenant to faith-based and other organisations, is part of the Company’s commitment to giving back to the communities in which it operates.
“This is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility as we embrace the work of these organisations that perform charitable work across Guyana.” he added.
Chairman/Managing Director Mr. Clifford Reis, and Co-Managing Director/Marketing Director Mr. George McDonald made the presentations to the representatives.
Sister Julie Matthews of St. John’s Bosco Boy’s Orphanage, who spoke on behalf of the recipients, expressed gratitude to Banks DIH Limited for providing assistance to the organisations.
“We are encouraged by the financial support given by Banks DIH in assisting us to serve the society in a meaningful way,” she added.
The 27 organisations were Missionaries of Charity, St. Andrew’s Kirk, The Scouts Association of Guyana, Girls Guide Association, St. John’s Ambulance Brigade, The Guyana Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists, Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA), Uncle Eddie’s Home, Salvation Army, Gentlewomen’s Relief Association, St. George’s Cathedral, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Guyana Red Cross Society, Guyana Society for the Blind, Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, St. Thomas More Men’s Home, St. Phillip’s Parish Church, St. Vincent De Paul Society, St. George’s Cathedral (School Feeding Programme), Dharm Shala, Guyana Sanathan Dharma Maha Sabha, Shaheed’s Boys and Girls Orphanage, St. Ann’s Orphanage, St. John’s Bosco Boy’s Orphanage, Ruimveldt Children’s Home and Care Centre and Our Lady of the Mount Charities.
Feb 11, 2020Zeelugt and Southside registered victories when the Dwayne Stephen Big Yard Auto Sales /East Bank Essequibo Cricket Committee 40 overs round robin competition continued on Sunday last. Batting first,...
Feb 11, 2020
Feb 11, 2020
Feb 11, 2020
Feb 11, 2020
Feb 11, 2020
I embarked on a serious begging campaign for the AFC for the 2015 election campaign. I specifically requested non-monetary... more
I have never and will never accept the argument that poverty is the root cause of crime. There may be high levels of crime... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders When is a failed policy recognised as a failure and is abandoned for a new approach? That was the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]