Banks DIH once again supports faith-based, other organisations

Last Thursday, Banks DIH Limited presented Deeds of Covenant disbursements to twenty-seven organisations during an annual ceremony held at Thirst Park.

Human Resources Director Mr. Andrew Carto said the presentation of Deeds of Covenant to faith-based and other organisations, is part of the Company’s commitment to giving back to the communities in which it operates.

“This is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility as we embrace the work of these organisations that perform charitable work across Guyana.” he added.

Chairman/Managing Director Mr. Clifford Reis, and Co-Managing Director/Marketing Director Mr. George McDonald made the presentations to the representatives.

Sister Julie Matthews of St. John’s Bosco Boy’s Orphanage, who spoke on behalf of the recipients, expressed gratitude to Banks DIH Limited for providing assistance to the organisations.

“We are encouraged by the financial support given by Banks DIH in assisting us to serve the society in a meaningful way,” she added.

The 27 organisations were Missionaries of Charity, St. Andrew’s Kirk, The Scouts Association of Guyana, Girls Guide Association, St. John’s Ambulance Brigade, The Guyana Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists, Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA), Uncle Eddie’s Home, Salvation Army, Gentlewomen’s Relief Association, St. George’s Cathedral, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Guyana Red Cross Society, Guyana Society for the Blind, Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, St. Thomas More Men’s Home, St. Phillip’s Parish Church, St. Vincent De Paul Society, St. George’s Cathedral (School Feeding Programme), Dharm Shala, Guyana Sanathan Dharma Maha Sabha, Shaheed’s Boys and Girls Orphanage, St. Ann’s Orphanage, St. John’s Bosco Boy’s Orphanage, Ruimveldt Children’s Home and Care Centre and Our Lady of the Mount Charities.