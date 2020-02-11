10 Calypsonians sing their way into finals

As Guyana approaches its 50th year as a Republican nation, Barticians celebrated with 21 calypsonians on Sunday night as they battled for a spot in the final round of the Banks DIH Limited Adult Calypso competition.

Twenty-one voices were heard, but only 10 advanced to compete against the reigning Calypso Champion – Kenroy Fraser, better known by his stage name the “Mighty Believer.’

‘Mighty Believer’ was a former Junior Calypso winner, who performed ‘Guyana must be a paradise’ last year. The defending champion will be guaranteed stiff competition as the 10 finalists expressed their elation and confidence for the Valentine’s Day sing-off.

“I think it’s a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to take part in calypso competitions,” were the words of first-time Calypsonian EGO, on making the cut.

Born and raised in Linden, EGO said his motivation stemmed from the election season.

“Based on what is going on in the country presently, I decided that we need a song depicting love and unity. [My song] tonight was ‘We Are The Guardians’. Regardless of culture, religion or belief, one word behind that is unity.”

EGO’s given name is Quincy Lacon, and he described his song as one of the perfect songs for this time.

A determined Karen Bennett, going by the stage name ‘Queen Makeba,’ has qualified for the first time in six years.

Queen Makeba performed ‘A Woman’s Almanac’ as a message to all women that beauty does not fade with age. She stated that qualifying for the final means a lot to her and she will deliver nothing but her best.

Roger Hinds, better known as ‘Young Bill Rogers,’ son of the

renowned Bill Rogers, will be competing in the finals for both Chutney and Calypso competitions.

Young Bill Rogers noted the importance and honour of being a part of Guyana’s 50th republican anniversary through the chutney and calypso competitions.

“This is where Guyana became a republic; this is where Mashramani started; this is where the first calypso competition was started in 1970. It’s 50 years that the calypso competition has been held in Guyana.”

The winner will walk away with $1.5Million when the competition ends Friday night at D’Urban Park, while the second, third and fourth place finishers will be awarded $600,000, $400,000 and $200,000 respectively.