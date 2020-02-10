Winners Connection among victors in Jermin and Family sponsored ‘Mash Cup’

Winners Connection dismissed Hi-Stars 2-0 when Jermin and Family sponsored and coordinated ‘Mash Cup’ continued on Friday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.

Jaffon Figueira opened the scoring in the fourth minute for the victors, rifling a thunderous strike into the right corner from the left side of the penalty box.

Hi-Stars should have restored parity to proceedings and eventually taken the lead, as they were awarded two penalty attempts. However, both were spurned from the distance, with the first being saved by the goalkeeper in the 25th and the second being lashed over the crossbar five minutes later.

Hi-Stars were then reduced to 10 players in the 48th minute, as Michael Peters was shown a red card. Winners Connection then put the game to bed in the 71st minute as Akeem Caesar scored, placing his effort into the back of the net after receiving a cross from the left flank.

In the earlier encounter, Coomacka and Capital FC battled to a 2-2 stalemate. Kwesi Tafawa stabbed home from inside the box in the fourth minute to hand Capital FC the lead. The advantage was then increased in the 36th minute as Andrew Mayers slammed his effort into the far corner from inside the penalty box.

However, Marmarlaque Davidson reduced the deficit in the 74th minute, lashing home to finish off a swift counterattack from inside the box. The score was then leveled in the 85th minute, as Davidson directed his powerful header into the back of the net.

The tournament will continue on Wednesday at the same venue with another doubleheader. Winner of the event will pocket $600,000 and the championship trophy. On the other hand, the second place side will pocket $300,000 and the respective accolade. Similarly, the third and fourth place teams will receive $200,000 and $100,000 respectively and a trophy. The coordinator of the event is Jermin and Family.

Current Point Standings

Group-A

Teams GP W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Net-Rockers 1 1 0 0 4 1 +3 3

Milerock 1 0 1 0 1 4 -3 0

Topp XX

Group-B

Teams GP W L D GF GA GD Pts.

Botofago 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1

Amelia’s Ward 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1

Silver Shattas

Group-C

Teams GP W L D GF GA GD Pts.

W/Connection 2 1 0 1 3 1 +2 4

Capital FC 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 4

Coomacka 2 0 0 2 3 3 0 2

Hi-Stars 2 0 2 0 1 4 -3 0