Traffic Chief says probe completed into death of pensioner struck down on pedestrian crossing

– but police still to locate other Chinese national implicated in 2019 death of Annandale teen

There finally seems to be some progress in the investigation into the death of 81-year-old Parvidi Ramcharan, who was struck down on a pedestrian crossing, just over a month ago.

This assurance came last Friday from Traffic Chief Linden Isles, amid concern that the Chinese national who struck her down is still to be charged.

“The investigation is complete,” Isles told Kaieteur News.

“I read the file and sent it to the Crime Chief, and it will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).”

He was unable to say whether the file is now with the DPP.

Isles had told Kaieteur News on January 23 that he had ordered his ranks to expedite their investigation.

Some ranks had reportedly given contradictory information about the investigation.

“I have intervened and ordered that the case be expedited, and by next week you will see movement in the case,” Isles had said at the time.

Parvidi Ramcharan, of Albion Front, Corentyne, was struck down on January 7, 2020, by a Chinese national, who was driving a car bearing licence plate number PPP 1008.

The accident occurred while Mrs. Ramcharran, who had just uplifted her pension, was heading home, via a pedestrian crossing near the Nigg, Corentyne, Post Office.

She succumbed three days later.

Surveillance footage showed the elderly woman making her way across the pedestrian crossing when the vehicle struck her.

The driver was detained at the Albion Police Station. He was subsequently released on $100,000 station bail after 72 hours.

ANNANDALE HIT AND RUN SUSPECT

Meanwhile, Traffic Chief Isles told Kaieteur News that police are still to locate another Chinese national, who allegedly struck down and killed a teenage boy and badly injured another.

The accident occurred on December 9, 2018 at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.

Karrchan Khamraj, 15, and Reaz Shaw, 16, were

heading home on a pedal cycle, when a speeding white Toyota Hiace ‘Pitbull’ minibus struck them from behind.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render assistance. Khemraj died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), while Shaw, spent several weeks in hospital.

The damaged minibus was later found covered under a tarpaulin at the back of a Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara bakery owned by a female Chinese national.

The vehicle is reportedly owned by Chinese national, C. Wen, who has a store at Lot 10 Vigilance, East Coast Demerara.

The businessman is said to have fled the jurisdiction. Attempts were reportedly made to compensate the dead boy’s parents.

Isles had said that a report was sent to the DPP.