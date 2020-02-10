Swag Entertainment are Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Champions

Tournament favourite Swag Entertainment ascended to the throne of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship, edging Quiet Storm 2-1 on sudden death penalty kicks on Saturday.

The Christianburg Hardcourt provided the setting for Swag Entertainment’s coronation, which occurred following a tense and emotional penalty shoot-out following a 2-2 score at the end of full time. Marley Major recorded the decisive strike to seal the title for the home side in which was their second ever appearance in the final.

Prior to the penalty shootout, the deadlock in the match was finally broken in the 35th minute as Romell Matthews recorded a ‘Guinness Goal’ (a goal scored in the final three minutes of the clash counts as two) for Quiet Storm.

With Swag Entertainment being reduced to three players for the duration of three minutes following a yellow card to Clive Nobrega, Matthews blasted his effort into the roof of the net from the center of the field.

However, the lead proved to be short lived as Deon Charter equalized two minutes later, blasting his strike into the roof of the net, after latching onto a left side cross from Kendolph Lewis. The goal was the first concession by the Quiet Storm backline in the entirety of the campaign.

For their effort, Swag walked away with $400,000 and the championship trophy. They also earned an automatic berth to the national championship. Meanwhile, Quiet Storm pocketed $150,000 and the runners-up trophy.

In the third place playoff, Silver Bullets riddled Amelia’s Ward Russians 9-2 to walk away with $100,000 and the respective trophy. On the other hand, Russians received $75,000 and a trophy. In the Plate Section, High Rollers defeated Capital Storm 1-0 on penalty kicks after the final ended 1-1.

With the result, High Rollers walked away with $60,000. The other major sponsor of the event is Colours Boutique, the official kit provider for the entire season.

Complete Results

Final

Swag Entertainment-2 vs Quiet Storm-2

Swag won 2-1 on sudden death penalty kicks

Swag Scorer

Deon Charter-(GG)-37th

Quiet Storm Scorer

Romell Matthews-(GG)-35th

3rd Place

Silver Bullets-9 vs Amelia’s Ward Russians-2

Guinness Plate Final

High Rollers-1 vs Capital Storm-1

High Rollers won 1-0 on penalty kicks