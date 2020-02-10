Misconceptions about the Coronavirus

When the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 09 reported that a 2019 novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was identified by Chinese authorities, it caused people to enter a sensation of fear. For the fact that the virus continues to evolve every day, which causes the death tolls to grow and infection rates to spike, misconceptions find their way onto the pitch—and like the virus, it too spreads fast.

Thus far there have been 37, 558 confirmed cases with 813 deaths.

The virus was first identified in Wuhan, China and as with any other novel and imported disease, the 2019-nCoV is causing heightened concern in every country, including Guyana.

Nevertheless, Guyana’s Public Health Ministry along with the Pan-American Health Organization- World Health Organization (PAHO- WHO) had emphatically stated that the country’s health sector was prepared to screen, detect, isolate and treat the deadly virus, should it arrive on the country’s shores.

Even with such comforting news, misinformation continues to advance. It is in that regard that the World Health Organization (WHO) has come out to quell the misinformation and misconceptions about the 2019 novel Coronavirus.

2019-nCoV is more contagious and spreading faster than any other pathogen

During a press briefing on January 28, 2020, the PAHO- WHO representative to Guyana, Dr. William Adu- Krow explained that as compared to Ebola, the coronavirus is a very less contagious condition. He was keen to note that in the beginning Ebola killed about 90% of people who contracted the disease.

Dr. Adu- Krow related that, “We [the WHO] have a hypothesis linking three types of sources; one, it was likely to come from animals, or surfaces that may have come in contact with them.

Secondly, we thought of the person-to-person spread, and thirdly, we thought of food contaminants. Like I said, because it is evolving all of the time, WHO is getting more cases and finding out what cases.”

Is it safe to receive a letter or a package from China?

Yes, it is safe. People receiving packages from China are not at risk of contracting the new coronavirus. From previous analysis, we know coronaviruses do not survive long on objects, such as letters or packages.

Can pets at home spread the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV)?

At present, there is no evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus. However, it is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after contact with pets. This protects you against various common bacteria such as E.coli and Salmonella that can pass between pets and humans.

Do vaccines against pneumonia protect you against the new coronavirus?

No. Vaccines against pneumonia, such as pneumococcal vaccine and Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) vaccine, do not provide protection against the new coronavirus. The virus is so new and different that it needs its own vaccine. Researchers are trying to develop a vaccine against 2019-nCoV, and WHO is supporting their efforts. Although these vaccines are not effective against 2019-nCoV, vaccination against respiratory illnesses is highly recommended to protect your health.

Every case of fever and coughing is not the result of coronavirus.

Dr. Adu- Krow urged citizens not to stigmatise people who may have a cough, “otherwise everyone is going to be hiding.”

“When you hear hoof beats, think of horses, not zebras.” That means when someone has a fever and respiratory symptoms, chances are that it is something much more common like the upper and respiratory illnesses that you usually get rather than a 2019-nCoV infection.

Can gargling mouthwash protect you from infection with the new coronavirus?

No. There is no evidence that using mouthwash will protect you from infection with the new coronavirus. Some brands or mouthwash can eliminate certain microbes for a few minutes in the saliva. However, this does not mean they protect you from 2019-nCoV infection.

Can eating garlic help prevent infection with the new coronavirus?

Garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the new coronavirus.

Does the new coronavirus affect older people, or are younger people also susceptible?

People of all ages can be infected by the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus.

WHO advises people of all ages to take steps to protect themselves from the virus, for example by following good hand hygiene and good respiratory hygiene.

“Nevertheless, those who must travel to and from China are advised to take precautions against contracting the virus by avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections, crowds and the consumption of uncooked food; universal precautions to take include the frequent washing of hands, especially after direct contact with ill persons or their environment,” Dr. Adu-Krow advised.