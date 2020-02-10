Mahadeo, Adonis are Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge champs

Guyanese Dillon Mahadeo and Delice Adonis have shown their worth once again as they overpowered their rivals to emerge champions in their respective categories when the sixth Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge was contested yesterday at the National Park.

In an event that severely tested the endurance, strength and fitness of the athletes, Mahadeo of Cross Fit 592 Gym copped his fifth consecutive title, while Adonis won her second.

Urged on by a fair-sized crowd, the athletes had to battle in events such as a 1 mile bag carry, 75 overhead squats, 1 mile run, eight wall over burpees, four cleans, 100m heavy bag carry and no touch box jump.

Mahadeo chalked up 495 points to finish ahead of fellow Guyanese Omisi Williams of Perry’s Gym with 460.

Adonis rattled up 456 points, while Kim Pinas of Suriname took the runner up spot with 445 points.

Speaking with the media following the contest, both Mahadeo and Adonis admitted that the event was highly competitive and they had to push themselves the extra mile in order to come out on top.

More details in tomorrow’s edition. (Zaheer Mohamed)