Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Championship… Bent Street, Leopold Street, Rio All-Stars and Kingston remaining teams standing

Bent Street, Leopold Street, Rio All-Stars and Kingston are the remaining elements in the Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Championship, following quarterfinal wins on Saturday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

Former champion Bent Street dismantled Sophia 7-2. Sheldon Holder fashioned a hat-trick in the 12th, 14th and 15th minutes, while Colin Nelson smashed a double in the 2nd and 26th minutes. Adding goals were Daniel Wilson and Jermaine Beckles in the 20th and 29th minutes respectively.

For Sophia, Dwayne Lowe scored in the 14th and 28th minutes. They will now meet underdogs Kingston in the final-four section on February 15th. Giant killer Kingston continued their impressive showing, disarming Spartacus by a 3-1 score.

Fresh off his hat-trick against Sparta Boss, Stephon Reynolds recorded another three goal blitz with conversions in the 19th, 21st and 24th minutes to seal the win. For the loser, Simeon Moore netted in the 17th minute. On the other hand, Leopold Street will faceoff with Rio All-Stars in the other semi-final fixture.

Leopold Street downed fierce rival Gold is Money 3-1 in their quarterfinal encounter. Omallo Williams, Okeeny Fraser and Eon Alleyne netted in the 14th, 22nd and 25th minutes respectively. For the loser, Andrew Murray was on target in the 17th minute.

Rio-All Stars crushed Back Circle 3-0. Second half goals from Job Caesar, Jermin Junior and Lennox Cort in the 22nd, 27th and 30th minutes sealed the result.

In a post-match comment, tournament coordinator Esan Griffith said, “Once again another exciting night of action was witnessed, with the trend of upset results continuing. The tournament is now perfectly setup for an exciting conclusion on the 22nd. The quality of the remaining teams cannot be questioned as several high profile and established brands have fallen at the hands of emerging forces which highlights the competitive and unpredictable nature of the tournament.”

Winner of the event will pocket $700,000 and the championship trophy, while the second place side will collect $400,000 and the respective accolade. On the other hand, the third and fourth place unit will receive $200,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.

Semi-final Matchups

Bent Street vs Kingston

Leopold Street vs Rio All-Stars

Complete Results

Quarterfinal

Game-1

Kingston-3 vs Spartacus-1

Kingston Scorer

Stephon Reynolds-19th, 21st and 24th

Spartacus Scorer

Simeon Moore-17th

Game-2

Bent Street-7 vs Sophia-2

Bent Scorers

Sheldon Holder-12th, 14th and 15th

Colin Nelson-2nd and 26th

Daniel Wilson-20th

Jermaine Beckles-29th

Sophia Scorer

Dwayne Lowe-14th and 28th

Game-3

Leopold-3 vs Gold is Money-1

Leopold Scorers

Omallo Williams-14th

Okeeny Fraser-22nd

Eon Alleyne-25th

Gold is Money Scorer

Andrew Murray-17th

Game-4

Rio All-Stars-3 vs Back Circle-0

Job Caesar-22nd

Jermin Junior-27th

Lennox Cort-30th