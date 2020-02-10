Lawsuit with only embolden presidential candidate

Latest update February 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

DEAR EDITOR,
The filing of the lawsuit against presidential hopeful of the leading opposition party, coming days before elections and on the eve of a Stewartville Rally, has to be seen as an act of desperation and a feeble attempt at sowing uncertainty.
The lawsuit will only embolden this presidential candidate.
Shamshun Mohamed

