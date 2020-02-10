Latest update February 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

It is not too late; just renegotiate

DEAR EDITOR,
Since we all make mistakes, no one is above faults. The fact that you can correct the said mistake is an achievement. A chance to prove to the people that you care about their biggest assets; a chance to make history, by losing a fight and yet winning a war.
ExxonMobil is a giant, but God Blessed David and the Giant can be defeated. Go back to the table and bring home the prize, US$55B is a very large size.
Guyanese want oil deals that are best in Guyana’s interest. We are looking out for the dawn of a new day.
A more respectful and richer country, so don’t give it away!
Respectfully,
JC Grant-Stuart. Snr
Toronto, Canada

New 2019