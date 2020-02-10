Latest update February 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana Forensic Lab likely to begin drug testing of police recruits

Feb 10, 2020 News 0

The Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) is likely to conduct screening of individuals seeking to join the Guyana Police Force.
An official said that occupational health screening is on the GFSL’s agenda for 2020.
The screening will be for recruits.
Stressing the importance of drug testing for members of the Force, the official said that
“If they are drug abusers, they may be buying, stealing or using. Drug use affects your judgment, and the way you function on the job.”
Kaieteur News understands that recruits are at present being tested for drug use at the Force’s Forensic Laboratory, located at CID headquarters, Eve Leary.
Drug testing is already a feature in some private companies. Some employees are reportedly subjected to monthly tests.
Just last week, several police recruits reportedly tested positive for marijuana use. The users are said to include about eight female recruits and one male.
According to reports, the recruits had planned to visit a night club on the East Coast of Demerara.
The females reportedly told investigators that a male recruit, who has also tested positive, gave them the ganja-laced ‘cakes’ some hours before they were to have visited the club.

More in this category

Sports

Mahadeo, Adonis are Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge champs

Mahadeo, Adonis are Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge champs

Feb 10, 2020

Guyanese Dillon Mahadeo and Delice Adonis have shown their worth once again as they overpowered their rivals to emerge champions in their respective categories when the sixth Kares Caribbean Fitness...
Read More
Swag Entertainment are Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Champions

Swag Entertainment are Guinness ‘Greatest of...

Feb 10, 2020

Winners Connection among victors in Jermin and Family sponsored ‘Mash Cup’

Winners Connection among victors in Jermin and...

Feb 10, 2020

GCA’s Noble house seafood 2nd div 2-day cricket… DCC, GCC, GDF win; GNIC & MYO play to a draw

GCA’s Noble house seafood 2nd div 2-day...

Feb 10, 2020

CWI Regional four-day cricket… Guyana suffer second loss in four matches as Scorpions sting Jaguars at Providence

CWI Regional four-day cricket… Guyana...

Feb 10, 2020

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Championship… Bent Street, Leopold Street, Rio All-Stars and Kingston remaining teams standing

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal...

Feb 10, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019