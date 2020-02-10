Guyana Forensic Lab likely to begin drug testing of police recruits

Latest update February 10th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) is likely to conduct screening of individuals seeking to join the Guyana Police Force.
An official said that occupational health screening is on the GFSL’s agenda for 2020.
The screening will be for recruits.
Stressing the importance of drug testing for members of the Force, the official said that
“If they are drug abusers, they may be buying, stealing or using. Drug use affects your judgment, and the way you function on the job.”
Kaieteur News understands that recruits are at present being tested for drug use at the Force’s Forensic Laboratory, located at CID headquarters, Eve Leary.
Drug testing is already a feature in some private companies. Some employees are reportedly subjected to monthly tests.
Just last week, several police recruits reportedly tested positive for marijuana use. The users are said to include about eight female recruits and one male.
According to reports, the recruits had planned to visit a night club on the East Coast of Demerara.
The females reportedly told investigators that a male recruit, who has also tested positive, gave them the ganja-laced ‘cakes’ some hours before they were to have visited the club.
