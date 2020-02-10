Latest update February 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCA’s Noble house seafood 2nd div 2-day cricket… DCC, GCC, GDF win; GNIC & MYO play to a draw

Feb 10, 2020 Sports 0

DCC, GDF and GCC were all in winner’s row when GCA’s Noble House Seafood Second Division two-day cricket tournament ended in the City yesterday.
At DCC in Queenstown, the home team beat Bel Air Rubis by an innings and 47 runs.

Jeremiah Scott made 44 and 21 in a losing effort for MSC yesterday.

DCC declared on their overnight score of 243-6 in reply the Bel Air Rubis’ first innings score of 104.
Bel Air Rubis in their second were demolished for 92-9 innings closed as one of their batsmen failed to turn up.
Rayan Singh made 39 and Aravind Gainda 17, were the batsmen to reached double figures as Daniel Mootoo captured 4-43 and fellow spinner Nkosi Beaton had 3-32 to spin DCC to an emphatic win.
At GYO, GCC made 215 and wreaked GYO for 64. GYO following-on began yesterday on 61-1 and four batsmen got starts to see the host 189 all out.
Joshua Ramsammy (37), Dexter Cummins (33), Jason Sinclair (25) and Darshan Persaud (24) all failed to convert their scores into something substantial.
The spin pair of Stephon Willison (4-61) and Devon Lord (4-35) were the architects of destruction.
Set 39 to win the Bourda Boys slipped to 10-2 before the elegant Movindra Dindyal (18) and Winston Forrester (16) featured in an unfinished 30-run third wicket stand to see GCC to comfortable eight-wicket win.
At Malteenoes, GDF made 149 in their first and the hosts were 110-3 overnight.
Jerimiah Scott stroked an attractive 44 while Judel McAllister (24) and Shaquille Williams (21) offered support to see their team to a challenging score.
Joshua Jones took 2-66 while Randy Lindore had 4-10 for the Soldiers who made 90 with Leon Andrew following up his first innings 88 with 32.
MSC were bowled out for 86 to lose by four runs as Clarence Baird top scored with 28 and Scott hit a quick-fire 21 as Keith Simpson had 4-22.
At QC, GNIC began the day on 54-4 and reached 319 in 89.1 overs as the game ended in a draw.
Dexter Soloman made 151, Marvin Chapman 50 and Trevon Jones 30 as Jamal Major had 4-98, Marlon Borne 3-89 and Mohammed Jameer 2-50 for MYO. (Sean Devers)

More in this category

Sports

Mahadeo, Adonis are Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge champs

Mahadeo, Adonis are Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge champs

Feb 10, 2020

Guyanese Dillon Mahadeo and Delice Adonis have shown their worth once again as they overpowered their rivals to emerge champions in their respective categories when the sixth Kares Caribbean Fitness...
Read More
Swag Entertainment are Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Champions

Swag Entertainment are Guinness ‘Greatest of...

Feb 10, 2020

Winners Connection among victors in Jermin and Family sponsored ‘Mash Cup’

Winners Connection among victors in Jermin and...

Feb 10, 2020

GCA’s Noble house seafood 2nd div 2-day cricket… DCC, GCC, GDF win; GNIC & MYO play to a draw

GCA’s Noble house seafood 2nd div 2-day...

Feb 10, 2020

CWI Regional four-day cricket… Guyana suffer second loss in four matches as Scorpions sting Jaguars at Providence

CWI Regional four-day cricket… Guyana...

Feb 10, 2020

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Championship… Bent Street, Leopold Street, Rio All-Stars and Kingston remaining teams standing

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal...

Feb 10, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019