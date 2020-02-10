GCA’s Noble house seafood 2nd div 2-day cricket… DCC, GCC, GDF win; GNIC & MYO play to a draw

DCC, GDF and GCC were all in winner’s row when GCA’s Noble House Seafood Second Division two-day cricket tournament ended in the City yesterday.

At DCC in Queenstown, the home team beat Bel Air Rubis by an innings and 47 runs.

DCC declared on their overnight score of 243-6 in reply the Bel Air Rubis’ first innings score of 104.

Bel Air Rubis in their second were demolished for 92-9 innings closed as one of their batsmen failed to turn up.

Rayan Singh made 39 and Aravind Gainda 17, were the batsmen to reached double figures as Daniel Mootoo captured 4-43 and fellow spinner Nkosi Beaton had 3-32 to spin DCC to an emphatic win.

At GYO, GCC made 215 and wreaked GYO for 64. GYO following-on began yesterday on 61-1 and four batsmen got starts to see the host 189 all out.

Joshua Ramsammy (37), Dexter Cummins (33), Jason Sinclair (25) and Darshan Persaud (24) all failed to convert their scores into something substantial.

The spin pair of Stephon Willison (4-61) and Devon Lord (4-35) were the architects of destruction.

Set 39 to win the Bourda Boys slipped to 10-2 before the elegant Movindra Dindyal (18) and Winston Forrester (16) featured in an unfinished 30-run third wicket stand to see GCC to comfortable eight-wicket win.

At Malteenoes, GDF made 149 in their first and the hosts were 110-3 overnight.

Jerimiah Scott stroked an attractive 44 while Judel McAllister (24) and Shaquille Williams (21) offered support to see their team to a challenging score.

Joshua Jones took 2-66 while Randy Lindore had 4-10 for the Soldiers who made 90 with Leon Andrew following up his first innings 88 with 32.

MSC were bowled out for 86 to lose by four runs as Clarence Baird top scored with 28 and Scott hit a quick-fire 21 as Keith Simpson had 4-22.

At QC, GNIC began the day on 54-4 and reached 319 in 89.1 overs as the game ended in a draw.

Dexter Soloman made 151, Marvin Chapman 50 and Trevon Jones 30 as Jamal Major had 4-98, Marlon Borne 3-89 and Mohammed Jameer 2-50 for MYO. (Sean Devers)