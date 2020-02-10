Dem ah twist story to fool the people and cover their A******S

Dem boys seh something wrong wid we leaders. Dem either deaf, blind, dumb or down right dotish.

Dem boys waan fuh know who gon tek a man word if it can’t prove what he saying? Nobody will, na tru?

Yet our leaders do dat all the time.

Fuh example, somebody seh to them 34 and nat 33 is the lowest majority of 65. And dem geniuses went to the CCJ to find out dat. Then dem tried to confuse the nation’s children with their jumbie maths.

Now dem attempting the same trick again with two full-page ads in yesterday’s newspapers. Do they really believe dat de people are fools?

Global Witness, a respectable and credible anti-corruption body dat is well-known to investigate corrupt oil deals/contracts, carried out a study of the deal Guyana signed with Exxon. It laid its findings out in the open for all to see; it even provided the model which it used to establish its findings.

The report by Global Witness revealed dat Guyana left US$55 Billion dollars on ExxonMobil’s table in Texas. But these clueless leaders refuse to accept dat.

Another company from Norway, which is known for working with oil companies, paints a rosy picture of how Guyana get the best oil deal. Dem even say how we get 60% but have nothing to show how they arrive at dat figure or what model they used. But our BRILLIANT leaders take dat info and put it in two full-page ads in the papers to fool Guyana. Everybody know Guyana got 50% profit oil and 2% royalty. Now Guyana, tell us how 50 + 2= 60%?

Dis is why they cannot show the model which was used. And dis nonsense is what our leaders are pushing down your throats.

Don’t forget the US$55Billion left on the people’s table can double all public servants’ salaries for the next 40 years! Or it can give every Guyanese $15M dollars. Dat’s what they should be telling you.

Talk half and demand what belongs to us!