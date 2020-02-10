CWI Regional four-day cricket… Guyana suffer second loss in four matches as Scorpions sting Jaguars at Providence

It took Jamaica Scorpions less than an hour yesterday to send five-times defending champions Guyana Jaguars crashing to their second defeat in four matches this season and their second in their last four matches at Providence which was once their fortress.

Last season at this venue Guyana lost by two wickets to the Leewards for their first loss in a season in which they were beaten on three occasions.

Scores: Guyana 190 & 174, Jamaica 187 & 184.

In sunny conditions yesterday, chasing 183 for victory, Guyana began the final day needing 27 runs with their last pair at the crease and were dismissed for 174 to lose by seven runs.

The 30-year-old Veerasammy Permaul, on the back of his sixth 10-wicket match haul, was unbeaten on 20 and with him was fellow Berbician, pacer Keon Joseph not out on five.

The last pair had joined forces on Saturday afternoon when Nial Smith was LBW for a duck at 130-9 with the game in danger of finishing inside three days.

Permaul, who made 35 in the first innings, found a useful partner in Joseph and showed great resistance yesterday by putting together 20 runs.

But with the partnership worth 44, Permaul was rapped on his pad by pacer Derval Green and for 17th time in the game, played on a sub-standard pitch, the Umpire upheld an LBW appeal.

Permaul faced 103 balls in his 28 and reached the boundary once, while Joseph remained undefeated on 11 from 39 balls with one four.

Debutant off-spinner Pete Salmon had an auspicious start to his First-Class career; finishing with 7-57 from 25 overs to end with eight wickets in the match.

Guyana will travel to Grenada for their fifth round match against the Windwards which on Thursday.

Scores: JAMAICA SCORPIONS 187 (Jermaine Blackwood 81, Nkrumah Bonner 29; Veerasammy Permaul 4-39) and 184 (Nkrumah Bonner 57 not out, John Campbell 31, Jamie Merchant 26; Veerasammy Permaul 6-50).

GUYANA JAGUARS 190 (Chandrapaul Hemraj 38, Veerasammy Permaul 35, Chris Barnwell 34, Raymon Reifer 33 not out; Patrick Harty 3-30, Jamie Merchant 3-38) and 174 (Anthony Bramble 32, Veerasammy Permaul 28; Pete Salmon 7-57).

(Sean Devers)