Latest update February 10th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Albion Cricket Club whip Paradise in BCB U-15 cricket competition

Feb 10, 2020 Sports 0

Albion Cricket Club U-15 team trounced their counterparts from Paradise West Coast Berbice by 10 wickets to advance to the semi-finals of the BCB Under-15 50 Overs Cricket Tournament.
In the game played on Saturday at the Albion Community Center, Paradise won the toss and batted first and was skittle out for a mere 31 in 15 Overs.
Doing the damage was off-spinner Afraz Kadir, he was unplayable as he had impressive figures of 6 for 7 and was well supported by pacer Shiv Harripersaud with 2 wickets.
Albion then raced to 33 in 4.1 overs with openers Tameshwar Manual and Travis Kadir being unbeaten on 13 and 9 respectively.
Albion was set to come up against the winner of the game between Blairmont and Tucker Park in their semi-final encounter yesterday at Albion.

More in this category

Sports

Mahadeo, Adonis are Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge champs

Mahadeo, Adonis are Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge champs

Feb 10, 2020

Guyanese Dillon Mahadeo and Delice Adonis have shown their worth once again as they overpowered their rivals to emerge champions in their respective categories when the sixth Kares Caribbean Fitness...
Read More
Swag Entertainment are Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Champions

Swag Entertainment are Guinness ‘Greatest of...

Feb 10, 2020

Winners Connection among victors in Jermin and Family sponsored ‘Mash Cup’

Winners Connection among victors in Jermin and...

Feb 10, 2020

GCA’s Noble house seafood 2nd div 2-day cricket… DCC, GCC, GDF win; GNIC & MYO play to a draw

GCA’s Noble house seafood 2nd div 2-day...

Feb 10, 2020

CWI Regional four-day cricket… Guyana suffer second loss in four matches as Scorpions sting Jaguars at Providence

CWI Regional four-day cricket… Guyana...

Feb 10, 2020

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Championship… Bent Street, Leopold Street, Rio All-Stars and Kingston remaining teams standing

Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal...

Feb 10, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019