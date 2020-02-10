Albion Cricket Club whip Paradise in BCB U-15 cricket competition

Albion Cricket Club U-15 team trounced their counterparts from Paradise West Coast Berbice by 10 wickets to advance to the semi-finals of the BCB Under-15 50 Overs Cricket Tournament.

In the game played on Saturday at the Albion Community Center, Paradise won the toss and batted first and was skittle out for a mere 31 in 15 Overs.

Doing the damage was off-spinner Afraz Kadir, he was unplayable as he had impressive figures of 6 for 7 and was well supported by pacer Shiv Harripersaud with 2 wickets.

Albion then raced to 33 in 4.1 overs with openers Tameshwar Manual and Travis Kadir being unbeaten on 13 and 9 respectively.

Albion was set to come up against the winner of the game between Blairmont and Tucker Park in their semi-final encounter yesterday at Albion.