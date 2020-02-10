A day after involvement in crash that killed cyclist Jude Bentley…Former Army Chief of Staff Gary Best admitted to GPHC’s Cardiac Ward

A day after he was involved in an accident that caused the death of cyclist Jude Bentley, Former army Chief of Staff and Ret’d Rear Admiral Gary Best has been admitted to the Cardiac Ward at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

According to sources, Best, who was being detained at the Kitty Police Station, was taken to the GPHC at around 02:30 hrs yesterday, after complaining of feeling unwell.

A police rank was posted at his bedside.

Kaieteur News was unable to ascertain whether he has a history of heart problems.

Best, 61, of Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara was behind the wheel of the black Land Cruiser that struck and killed former National Cyclist Jude Bentley on Saturday at the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of the Russian Embassy turn.

The accident occurred at around 05:00 hrs.

Police said that a breathalyzer test revealed that the former Chief of Staff was above the legal limit for alcohol.

According to a police report, Best alleged that he was proceeding east along the southern lane of Clive Lloyd Drive when the cyclist suddenly appeared in front of him.

He reportedly told police that he applied brakes and the right side front of his vehicle struck Bentley, who fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries.

Eyewitnesses who were at the scene at the time of the accident said that Bentley’s body was dragged some feet away from impact before the vehicle came to a halt.

After the impact, the vehicle struck a lamppost on the southern side of the road.

Bentley was on his routine training exercise when he was struck down.

The legacy he left

His death sent shockwaves through Guyana and the sporting fraternity who lamented that his death was huge blow to his family and especially those who he inspired.

Yesterday, several cyclists and supporters held a memorial Sunday ride for Jude; something he was best known for.

The ride started from his Bike Shop located at Lot 33 Robb Street, Bourda to the spot where he met his demise.

Riders from all across the country stood in solidarity and called for justice to be served as they remembered the impact Bentley made in the lives of many during his time.

His wife Fauna McWatt told Kaieteur News her husband was a man of the people.

“Jude was amazing, he loved helping people; he was an inspiration to so many people, so many of these young kids started riding because of Jude and his motivation. That’s the type of person he is.”

McWatt stated that the support has been overwhelming and they hope to get Jude the justice he deserves.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted soon.